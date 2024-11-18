No. 5 Auburn hosts North Alabama after Lane's 32-point showing

North Alabama Lions (3-1) at Auburn Tigers (3-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -27.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits No. 5 Auburn after Jacari Lane scored 32 points in North Alabama's 97-96 overtime loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

Auburn went 27-8 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Tigers shot 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

North Alabama finished 15-17 overall with a 5-13 record on the road last season. The Lions averaged 76.5 points per game last season, 33.8 in the paint, 10.7 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press