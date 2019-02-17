No. 42 Monster Energy Series team sent to rear for transmission change DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- The Chip Ganassi Racing No. 42 Chevrolet for driver Kyle Larson will drop to the rear of the field for Sunday's Daytona 500 because of a transmission change. Larson was scheduled to start 26th in the 40-car field for the Great American Race (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM). Instead, the […]

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Chip Ganassi Racing No. 42 Chevrolet for driver Kyle Larson will drop to the rear of the field for Sunday’s Daytona 500 because of a transmission change.

Larson was scheduled to start 26th in the 40-car field for the Great American Race (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM). Instead, the pre-race adjustment will force him from the 13th row to the back of the pack during pace laps.

Larson will be appearing in his sixth Daytona 500. His best finish in the Monster Energy Series season opener was a seventh place in 2016.

Other drivers joining Larson at the rear are the No. 40 for driver Jamie McMurray (gear change) and the No. 27 for driver Casey Mears (transmission change).

McMurray had qualified 16th in what may be the final Daytona 500 of his career. He won the “Great American Race” in 2010. Mears was slated to start 40th.