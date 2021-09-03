No. 4 Ohio State outlasts Minnesota 45-31 in Stroud's debut

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — C.J. Stroud passed for 294 yards and four touchdowns in his debut as the Ohio State starter and the fourth-ranked Buckeyes kept coach Ryan Day unbeaten in Big Ten play with a 45-31 victory over Minnesota on Thursday night.

The Buckeyes flashed their five-star speed with two 70-plus-yard scores in the opener, one early on a run off right end by Miyan Williams and one late on a third-down screen to true freshman TreVeyon Henderson. Day, starting his third full year on the job, is 24-2 overall and 16-0 in conference games.

Chris Olave had touchdown catches of 38 and 61 yards, and Garrett Wilson scored on a 56-yard reception that gave Ohio State the lead for good at 24-21 midway through the third quarter. Less than three minutes later, Haskell Garrett grabbed a fumble from a strip-sack that Zach Harrison delivered on Tanner Morgan and ran it in for a 32-yard touchdown.

More painful for the Gophers than their fade down the stretch was the loss of star running back Mo Ibrahim, who hurt his lower right leg late in the third quarter, limped off and did not return. The second team preseason Associated Press All-American had 30 carries for 163 yards and two scores, both giving the Gophers the lead.

Ohio State trailed at halftime (14-10) for the first time in a regular season game under Day, who took over for Urban Meyer. The Buckeyes have won 12 straight games over the Gophers and 28 of 29.

The Gophers were probably never going to have a better opportunity to topple the mighty Buckeyes than this, fielding one of the most experienced teams in the country at home — and at night — to open the season against a newbie quarterback.

With fans allowed back in the seats at what's now called Huntington Bank Stadium, after the virus emptied them out for an abbreviated 2020 schedule, Minnesota enjoyed its third straight sellout dating to the Penn State and Wisconsin games in November 2019.

Already a time-of-possession team, the Gophers needed to play keep-away more than ever to make this a game. They were tentative at times but bold at others, including a fourth-and-1 play from deep in their own territory when Ibrahim ripped off a 56-yard run.

That set up a touchdown throw by Morgan to Texas A&M transfer Dylan Wright, who had five catches for 57 yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Ohio State will surely at least stay put at No. 4 but likely would only move up if a top-three team stumbled badly on opening weekend.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ohio State: For all their talent at wide receiver, size on the offensive line and depth at running back, the Buckeyes were still turning over their offense to a player who'd never attempted a pass in a college game. Stroud delivered some strong throws and was shaky with some others, just as any freshman often would in his first Big Ten road game, but the succession from NFL first-round draft pick Justin Fields went about as smooth as could reasonably be expected.

Minnesota: Regardless of the outcome, this was precisely the type of performance the Gophers were seeking in their attempt to get back on track after a frustrating 2020 season.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: The Buckeyes return home to face No. 11 Oregon on Sept. 11.

Minnesota: The Gophers host Miami of Ohio on Sept. 11.

