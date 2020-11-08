No. 4 Notre Dame sacks No. 1 Clemson 47-40 in overtime

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates after his first-quarter touchdown against Clemson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kyren Williams had a 3-yard touchdown run in the second overtime and No. 4 Notre Dame shut down top-ranked Clemson with a couple of sacks to seal a 47-40 win Saturday night, the Fighting Irish's first victory over a No. 1 in 27 years.

Clemson (7-1, 6-1) had won 36 straight games and had not lost to an Atlantic Coast Conference team since 2017. The Fighting Irish (7-0, 6-0), playing in the ACC only because of the pandemic, snapped both streaks and sparked fans to storm the field in a celebration that most definitely did not meet the CDC's social-distancing guidelines.

It will go down as one of Notre Dame's most memorable victories, and considering the setting, probably it's most bizarre.

“I had told our team in our walk-through today, `Just want you to know when we win this game the fans are going to storm the field,'” Irish coach Brian Kelly said.

Williams ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns and Ian Book, the fifth-year senior quarterback, led a 91-yard drive in the final two minutes of regulation to tie it at 33 on a 4-yard touchdown pass to Avery Davis with 22 seconds left.

After Williams gave Notre Dame the lead on the first possession of the second OT, the Irish pushed Clemson back with back-to-back sacks on DJ Uaigalelei by Adetokumbo Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes on the first two plays.

The big freshman quarterback completed to passes after the second-and-39, but the final one was way short of the line to gain and a couple of laterals didn't help.

The Fighting Irish have won 13 straight games, snapped an 11-game losing streak against top-five teams and beat a No. 1 for the first time since taking down Florida State in 1993 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Uiagalelei, starting in place for Trevor Lawrence for a second straight week, passed for 439 yards, the most ever by an Notre Dame opponent. Lawrence was on the sideline for this one, a few days out of isolation after having COVID-19.

“I'd like to have Dabo's problems with those two guys,” Kelly said. “DJ was just outstanding."

The biggest game at Notre Dame Stadium since No. 1 Southern California beat the Irish with the Push Bush in 2005 had only 11,011 in attendance, mostly students, because of pandemic restrictions.

When it was over, they poured onto the field to celebrate with their team — coronavirus bedamned.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever seen any college storm the field. That was a cool experience,” Williams said, and then quickly recalled his coach's advice, “(Kelly) told us to get inside after the game as fast as we could."

The Fighting Irish needed a two-week break earlier this season because of a COVID-19 outbreak, but it didn't keep them from entering this showdown with Clemson unbeaten

They might just see each other again in the ACC championship game in December.

Uiagalelei sneaked into the end zone on the second play of overtime to put Clemson up 40-33. Notre Dame responded with a 3-yard touchdown run by Williams and kick to tie it instead of going for 2 to end it.

Five seasons ago when these teams last played on a rainy night in Clemson, the Tigers stopped the Irish on a potential tying 2-point conversion with 7 seconds left in regulation.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney famously said it was a BYOG game: “Bring your own guts.” The Tigers needed to back pack some guts and then some for the their first trip to South Bend since 1979.

Not only were the Tigers missing Lawrence, but three key defensive starters were out with injuries.

“We didn’t win the game, but you saw what this team is made of,” Swinney said. “This team is made of the right stuff.”

