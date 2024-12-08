No. 4 Kentucky overcomes 18-point deficit, takes down No. 7 Gonzaga in overtime 90-89

SEATTLE (AP) — Andrew Carr had 19 points and No. 4 Kentucky erased an 18-point second half deficit to beat No. 7 Gonzaga 90-89 in overtime on Saturday night.

Otega Oweh converted at the rim in the opening minute of overtime to put the Wildcats in front 81-79, their first lead since early in the first half.

Amari Williams added a dunk, and Kentucky held on the rest of the way despite Nolan Hickman's 3-pointer that pulled Gonzaga within a point with 5 seconds to go.

The Wildcats, who started the half down 50-34, tied the game at 79 on Carr's jumper with 49 seconds left in regulation.

Gonzaga’s Graham Ike led all scorers with a 28 points and 11 rebounds.

Kentucky's Lamont Butler didn’t play because of an ankle injury.

Takeaways

Kentucky: The Wildcats rebounded after a loss to Clemson on Tuesday in their first true road game of the season.

Gonzaga: It’s a sadly familiar result for the Bulldogs as they lost their third consecutive Battle in Seattle after falling to Alabama in 2021 and UConn in 2023.

Key moment

Kentucky led by as many as seven in overtime before Gonzaga, which had hit just three 3-pointers in regulation, went on a run of its own with a pair of 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 86-83. On the other end, Carr corralled an offensive rebound and got the second-chance bucket to put Kentucky up three.

Key stat

Coming into Saturday, Gonzaga had won 175 consecutive games when it led by double digits at halftime.

Up next

Gonzaga heads across the country taking on No. 25 UConn at Madison Square Garden next Saturday, and Kentucky will host Colgate on Wednesday.

