No. 4 Duke hosts No. 24 Florida State in ACC home opener

DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke finally has a chance to move out of last place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Blue Devils have been there since Dec. 9, when they played in their only conference game so far and fell at Boston College.

But Saturday, the league schedule kicks into gear for most teams and the fourth-ranked Blue Devils are back in action to take on No. 24 Florida State at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

"I know exactly what's ahead," Duke senior Grayson Allen said of the rigors of ACC play. "It's going to be very tough, especially starting off with Florida State right when we get back from break."

Duke (12-1, 0-1 ACC) lost earlier in the month at Boston College, an outcome that dropped the Blue Devils from the No. 1 national ranking that it held since the preseason.

The result also meant that Duke spent three weeks at the bottom of the standings. At least the Blue Devils, who have four freshmen in the starting lineup, received a taste of ACC play.

"We still have not won a conference game," freshman forward Marvin Bagley said. "That's how I see it and that's my motivation. I think that's the rest of the team's motivation -- to get our first conference win and continue to get conference wins."

Florida State rolled at times in the pre-conference slate, including posting a blowout victory at Florida.

Since losing to Oklahoma State on Dec. 16, the Seminoles have won twice by defeating Charleston Southern and Southern Mississippi.

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said the team seems to understand what it's supposed to be doing.

"This team has the ability to be a pretty good basketball team," Hamilton said. "I'm still going to reserve my opinion until we become more consistent and connected."

And against Duke that task is usually even tougher. Florida State is likely to have at least one freshman -- center Ike Obiagu -- in the starting lineup.