No. 4 Duke faces St. John's in familiar setting

NEW YORK -- The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils will visit Madison Square Garden, their home away from home, on Saturday to play St. John's.

Duke (19-3) is making its 53rd appearance at the current Madison Square Garden and the Blue Devils are 34-18 there and 29-10 under coach Mike Krzyzewski. Their last game against St. John's at MSG was a 77-68 win on Jan. 25, 2015 -- the 1,000th career victory for Krzyzewski.

"It's a very historic place," Duke freshman forward Wendell Carter Jr. said. "A lot of great players have played there before and have had really good games there so I'm excited to step on the floor and showcase my game.

"Coach K got his 1,000th win there. It's obviously a very special place. Cameron Indoor (Stadium) is probably the most special place for Duke basketball, but there have been a lot of great plays for Duke in Madison Square Garden. We just have to continue that culture."

A victory gives Duke its 22nd straight 20-win season and the program's 53rd in history.

Duke is the only team ranked among the NCAA's top 10 in scoring (90.2; second), rebounds (43.1; second) and assists (18.9; fourth). The Blue Devils are also third nationally in rebound margin (+10.7), seventh in field goal percentage (.509) and 11th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.54).

Marvin Bagley III leads the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring (21.5) and rebounding (11.4) and is second in the NCAA in double-doubles (17). Trevon Duval leads the ACC in assists (6.0), and Grayson Allen is third in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.54).

St. John's (10-13) has dropped 11 straight games, all against Big East teams. The Red Storm play their second of three straight against Top 10 opponents. They lost to No. 6 Xavier on Tuesday and face No. 1 Villanova on Feb. 7 in Philadelphia.