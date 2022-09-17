No. 4 Catholic passes Luke Bailey test, rolls Providence in Southwestern 4A opener

The last time Providence High’s Luke Bailey played a football game, he had one of the best performances in NC history.

Friday night, Charlotte Catholic was determined to not Bailey have that kind of performance against them. And the Cougars pretty much accomplished their goal.

Ethan Ellis took the opening kickoff back 98 yards for a Catholic score just 15 seconds into the game, and the Cougars poured it on from there, winning 49-14.

Catholic (3-1, 1-0 Southwestern 4A) is No. 4 in The Observer’s Sweet 16, and the Cougars played like it on Senior Night. The Cougars ran up a 35-7 lead at halftime and made a statement early when the young Catholic defense stuffed Providence on the Panthers first possession, allowing 11 yards to Bailey in four carries.

That was a far cry from what Bailey did in a 64-42 win over Parkwood Sept. 2.

In that game, Bailey ran 36 times for a Mecklenburg County record 429 yards. He scored a N.C. and Mecklenburg County record nine touchdowns.

But on Friday, Providence, which had been off for a week, couldn’t move Catholic’s defense the same way it did Parkwood’s.

Bailey certainly had his moments, running for more than 200 yards unofficially -- including an 79-yard scoring run in the third quarter -- but he didn’t have anywhere the impact on the scoreboard as he had in this past two games, where he had 745 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Instead, Catholic quarterback Sean Boyle, a Charlotte 49ers recruit, threw two touchdown passes, including one to Notre Dame recruit Jack Larsen. Boyle didn’t play a full three quarters.

Actually, a lot of Cougars had big nights: Catholic’s JT Brasser had an interception. Ellis had two scores, including a 54-yard run. Fullback Griffin Sovine scored twice. It was a fun kind of night for the Cougars and their fans.

Bailey had two touchdowns for Providence, which had a two-game winning streak snapped. He appeared to suffer a lower leg injury in the final 30 seconds of the game. The Panthers will play their second straight Sweet 16 next week, hosting No. 10 Butler. Butler beat Garinger 69-0 Friday.

Catholic will have a conference showdown at No. 12 Independence.