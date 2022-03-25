No. 4 Arkansas takes down overall No. 1 Gonzaga, advances to Elite Eight

Josh Peter, USA TODAY
·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO – The fourth-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks upset the top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs 74-68 Thursday at the Chase Center in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men’s tournament.

Arkansas will face Duke, a 78-73 victor over Texas Tech, in the Elite Eight on Saturday in the West Regional in a rematch of the 1994 title game.

The Razorbacks (28-8) have reached the Elite Eight for the second year in a row – and spoiled Gonzaga’s hopes for winning an elusive national championship.

JD Notae paced Arkansas with 21 points, while Jaylin Williams and Trey Wade scored 15 apiece.

Drew Timme scored a game-hight 25 for Gonzaga. Chet Holmgren was limited to 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting and was in foul trouble most of the second half. He fouled out with 3:30 remaining.

Gonzaga played for the championship twice, losing to Baylor last season and losing to North Carolina in 2017. Gonzaga has accomplished virtually everything else while growing into a powerhouse under the watch of head coach Mark Few.

Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) reacts after a play against the Bulldogs with forward Trey Wade.
Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) reacts after a play against the Bulldogs with forward Trey Wade.

SWEET 16: Winners and losers from Thursday's games

PLAYING UNDER SHADOW: Arizona, Kansas could face NCAA penalties after tournament

RESULTS: MEN | WOMEN

Since Few took over at Gonzaga in 1999, his program has made 11 appearances in the Sweet 16, five appearances in the Elite Eight and reached the Final Four twice.

Arkansas’ victory represents the program’s most postseason success since legendary coach Nolan Richardson guided the Razorbacks to the national championship in 1994 and back to the title game in 1995.

Arkansas trailed by as many as eight points in the first half before asserting control and by halftime the Razorbacks led 32-29.

Arkansas led by as many as nine points in the second half before holding off a Gonzaga rally during which the Bulldogs pulled within three points at 68-65.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Arkansas ousts Gonzaga, overall No. 1 seed, advances to Elite Eight

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sporting Kansas City hosts Real Salt Lake on 1-game home losing streak

    Real Salt Lake (3-0-1) vs. Sporting Kansas City (1-3-0)Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDTFANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -112, Real Salt Lake +312, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goalsBOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City hosts Real Salt Lake looking to stop a one-game home slide.Sporting KC put together a 17-10-7 record overall in the 2021 season while finishing 10-4-5 in home matches. Sporting KC averaged 1.7 goals on 4.8 shots on goal per game last season.RSL compiled a 14-14

  • Coach K farewell tour marches on with win over Texas Tech

    Yahoo Sports College Basketball Expert Krysten Peek takes you through 2 Duke’s 78–73 win over 3 Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament to keep Coach K’s farewell tour marching on.

  • Mike Krzyzewski explains why he announced plans to retire before Duke's 2021-22 season began

    Ahead of Duke's Sweet 16 matchup vs. Texas Tech on Thursday, Mike Krzyzewski said the public nature of his farewell tour has come with a price.

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Vetoes show lack of GOP lockstep on transgender sports bans

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican governors in two states this week rejected legislation to ban transgender players from girls sports — signs that there are some remaining fractures among GOP leaders over how to navigate gender’s reemergence as a culture war issue. Still, those decisions to buck the party’s conservative wing could prove short-lived against a fired-up GOP base and lawmakers angling to overrule the governors. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed bills passed b

  • Evaluating the schedules of the Raptors, Cavaliers & Bulls

    The Toronto Raptors are battling for a top-six spot in the East with two teams: Cleveland and Chicago. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at the schedules of each team and who's got the advantage as the regular season comes to a close. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Blackhawks snap 3-game losing streak with 4-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Strome scored the go-ahead goal with 3:50 remaining and Patrick Kane had another big night against Anaheim as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the skidding Ducks 4-2 on Wednesday. Strome redirected Riley Stillman's shot from near the blueline past goalie John Gibson to help the Blackhawks snap a three-game losing streak. Kane had a goal and two assists, giving him a point in nine consecutive games against Anaheim (seven goals, 11 assists). He gave the Blackhawks a 2-1

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Leafs release 'Next Gen' jersey in collaboration with Justin Bieber

    The Maple Leafs teamed up with diehard fan Justin Bieber's clothing company Drew House to create these reversible alternate jerseys.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • 5 interesting facts about Tigres UANL

    Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.