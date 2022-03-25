No. 4 Arkansas takes down overall No. 1 Gonzaga, advances to Elite Eight

SAN FRANCISCO – The fourth-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks upset the top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs 74-68 Thursday at the Chase Center in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men’s tournament.

Arkansas will face Duke, a 78-73 victor over Texas Tech, in the Elite Eight on Saturday in the West Regional in a rematch of the 1994 title game.

The Razorbacks (28-8) have reached the Elite Eight for the second year in a row – and spoiled Gonzaga’s hopes for winning an elusive national championship.

JD Notae paced Arkansas with 21 points, while Jaylin Williams and Trey Wade scored 15 apiece.

Drew Timme scored a game-hight 25 for Gonzaga. Chet Holmgren was limited to 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting and was in foul trouble most of the second half. He fouled out with 3:30 remaining.

Gonzaga played for the championship twice, losing to Baylor last season and losing to North Carolina in 2017. Gonzaga has accomplished virtually everything else while growing into a powerhouse under the watch of head coach Mark Few.

Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) reacts after a play against the Bulldogs with forward Trey Wade.

Since Few took over at Gonzaga in 1999, his program has made 11 appearances in the Sweet 16, five appearances in the Elite Eight and reached the Final Four twice.

Arkansas’ victory represents the program’s most postseason success since legendary coach Nolan Richardson guided the Razorbacks to the national championship in 1994 and back to the title game in 1995.

Arkansas trailed by as many as eight points in the first half before asserting control and by halftime the Razorbacks led 32-29.

Arkansas led by as many as nine points in the second half before holding off a Gonzaga rally during which the Bulldogs pulled within three points at 68-65.

