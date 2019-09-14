No. 39 Xfinity Series car fails inspection, disqualified at Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The RSS Racing No. 39 Chevrolet of Ryan Sieg failed Saturday’s post-race inspection at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, resulting in a disqualification after the NASCAR Xfinity Series event.

Sieg’s car did not meet the ride-height requirements after the Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, the series’ regular-season finale. The 32-year-old Sieg had been scored one lap down in 14th at the end of the 200-lap race, but was demoted to last-place points in the 38-car field.

RELATED: Race results | Playoff field set | Reddick wins at Las Vegas

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The disqualification did not affect Sieg’s standing as one of the 12 drivers qualifying for the Xfinity Series Playoffs. Sieg was the last driver to clinch a postseason berth, having built up an significant cushion above the cutoff line in the points standings.

NASCAR officials also announced that two teams will be penalized for having a one lug nut not safely secured in a post-race check. The infractions were found on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing car driven to third place by Brandon Jones and the No. 9 JR Motorsports entry of sixth-place Noah Gragson. Fines for both teams’ crew chiefs should be announced next week, according to guidelines in the NASCAR Rule Book.