No. 3 Weddington makes a statement with blowout win over No. 6 Myers Park Saturday

Weddington and Myers Park are each talented enough to make deep runs in the postseason boys’ basketball playoffs.

But Weddington has a big head start.

The unbeaten Warriors’ third game of the season Saturday night was their best, as they routed Myers Park 75-51 in the final game of the two-day Battle at the Mill basketball festival at Cox Mill High.

The victory came one night after Weddington, the defending 3AA state champion, had trounced a good Cox Mill team 68-48.

“Teams like Cox Mill and Myers Park are going to improve a lot between now and the end of the season,” Weddington head coach Gary Ellington said. “Our job is to make sure we improve a lot too.”

Perhaps, but the Warriors looked much of the time like a team that had played 10 or 12 games already.

Their aggressive, pressing defense forced Myers Park into 20 turnovers. They scrambled for loose balls, and they looked sharp in using their favorite offensive weapon – the 3-point field goal. Weddington hit 11-of-19 Saturday night from long range.

Ellington said he is helped by having players who are quick learners.

“These guys are really smart,” he said. “We had developed a game plan for Cox Mill, but we hadn’t talked to the players about Myers Park. So late this afternoon, we had a walk-through with the game plan. They picked it up immediately.”

The N.C. High School Athletic Association’s realignment moved Weddington from 3A to 4A. Ellington said the week’s schedule was arranged with that in mind.

“The toughest week of the playoffs is that first week, because you’ve got to play three games,” he said. “So we arranged our schedule with three solid 4A teams in the first week.”

The Warriors opened Tuesday by winning 72-65 at Ardrey Kell, then followed with victories Friday and Saturday at the Cox Mill event.

Saturday’s game was close for a while, with the Mustangs (2-2) down only 18-15 a minute into the second period. But Weddington went on a 13-2 run, getting a pair of 3-pointers from Kyle Frazier. Ellington’s team was up 36-24 at the half, then kept pouring it on, outscoring Myers Park 24-11 in the third quarter.

The lead reached 30 points (62-32) late in the third quarter, on a basket by Chase Lowe.

Ellington said his team is far from a finished product.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” he said. “This is a nice start, but we’ll need to improve, because everyone else will too.”

THREE WHO MATTERED

Chase Lowe, Weddington: It wasn’t the best shooting night for the Warriors’ 6-5 senior wing, who hit 6-of-14 and just 1-of-5 from the foul line, but he finished with 13 points and a team-high five rebounds. And he forced four turnovers in the first half.

Kyle Frazier, Weddington: A 6-3 senior forward, Frazier scored 15 points – 13 of those in the second quarter, when he was 3-of-3 from 3-point range.

Sir Mohammed, Myers Park: A 6-5 sophomore guard, Mohammed is a budding standout. He scored nine points, grabbed nine rebounds, and did his best to slow down Weddington’s strike-quick attack.

WORTH MENTIONING

▪ In the next-to-last of the nine games on Saturday’s schedule at Cox Mill, the host Chargers fell to Ardrey Kell 67-59. Junior guard Brandon Nelson led the Knights with 17 points, and sophomore guard Delani Hammonds added 15. Ardrey Kell (4-1) led only 26-25 at the half but pulled away in the third quarter.

Cox Mill (2-2) got 12 points from C.J. Wilson and 10 from Titus Ivey.

▪ Weddington is not likely to out-rebound most teams this season. “In many cases, we’ll face teams that are bigger and stronger than us,” coach Gary Ellington said. “We have to work hard, and work together, to overcome that.”

To that point, Myers Park outrebounded the Warriors 38-19 Saturday night.

▪ Both teams shot the ball well. Myers Park hit 21-of-44 for 48 percent from the floor. Weddington shot 50 percent, hitting 29-of-58.

▪ Both teams have busy weeks ahead. Weddington travels to Monroe on Tuesday, hosts 2A power Forest Hills on Wednesday, then hosts South Mecklenburg on Friday.

Myers Park travels to South Carolina power Dorman on Tuesday, then plays in a two-day event Friday and Saturday at First Flight High in Nags Head. The Mustangs face perennial 4A power South Central (from the Greenville area) on Friday, then meet The Burlington School on Saturday.

Weddington 16 20 24 15 – 75

Myers Park 11 13 11 16 – 51

WEDDINGTON (75) – Kyle Frazier 15; A.J. Cook 11; Abrams 0; Evan Morton 17; Chase Lowe 13; Werdann 0; Ellyson 9; Bombardier 0; Tah 5; Brosterhous 2; Mutteb 3; Dunphy 0; Hamilton 0.

MYERS PARK (51) – Walters 2; Elijah Strong 12; Mohammed 9; Roberts 5; Paraison 6; Lynch 3; Turner 6; Domingo 0; Barber 2; Shore 2; Mattox 2; White 2.

Saturday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Brandon Lavitt, Charlotte Latin: 17 points, 13 rebounds in a 66-50 win at Raleigh Ravenscroft.

Senali Moss, South Meck girls: 21 points, 10 steals, nine assists and seven rebounds in a 71-18 win over Newberry Academy. She was named MVP of the Diamonds Classic.

Quave Propst-Allison, Providence Day: 14 points, seven assists in a 58-27 win at Durham Academy. The Chargers beat Raleigh Ravenscroft and Durham Academy on back-to-back road games without UNC-Greensboro recruit Donovan Atwell, who was ill.

Hudson Rixham, Charlotte Country Day girls: 20 points in a 56-47 win over Greensboro Day, to lead her team to a 6-1 start.

Cade Tyson, Carmel Christian: career-high 48 points plus 12 rebounds in a 80-75 win at Rabun Gap.

Saturday’s boys boxscores

BURLINGTON SCHOOL 79, CONCORD ACADEMY 57

BURLINGTON SCHOOL 79 -- Miller 3, Walker 4, Kobe George 11, Pinner 7, Kheni Briggs 11, Brooks 8, Randolph 6, Shane Peterson 19, Nwoko 2

CONCORD ACADEMY 57 -- Munson 4, Johnson 3, Cvetronic 1, Van Bibber 6, DJ Cuttino 11, Kany Tchnada 20, Swinger 9

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 80, RABUN GAP 75

CCS 23 12 25 20 -- 80

RG 10 20 20 25 -- 75

Carmel: Cade Tyson 48, Logan Threatt 17, Krawczyk 4, Howard 6, Siler 1, Bean 2, Arias 2

Rabun Gap: Nate Brafford 17, Vernon 14, Antinori 9, Mendez 2, Matullonas 6, Earnhardt 10, McPherson 2, Brafford 2, Kanzonas 13

Notable: Tyson with a career-high 48 points and 12 rebounds.

CHARLOTTE LATIN 66 RALEIGH RAVENSCROFT 50

CL 19 18 12 17--66

RR 11 12 18 9--50

CL--Sean Rose 18, Brandon Lavitt 17, Ned Hull 14, Haughton 7, Jones 6, Canady 4

RR--Comeh Emuobar 12, Dakota Gordon 12, Alex Olander 11, Poole 4, Crenshaw 3, Suh 3, Corrigan 2, McGinnis 2, Yoon 1

Records: Latin 7-0, Ravenscroft 3-4

Game Notes: The Hawks were led by Sean Rose 18 points/9 rebounds, Brandon Lavitt 17 points/13 rebounds, and Ned Hull with 14 points. Latin will play again Thursday when they visit the Knights of Ardrey Kell.

COMBINE ACADEMY 84, WINSTON-SALEM CHRISTIAN 61

COMBINE ACADEMY 84 -- Green 6, AJ Smith 12, Baucom 6, Murphy 5, Patrick Wessler 12, Jayden Epps 16, Johnson 6, Baptiste 9Thoomas 5, Bote 5

WINSTON-SALEM CHRISTIAN 61 -- Quante Berry 24, Camian Shell 15, Gay 3, Washington 5, Essandoko 7, Walker 6, McMiller 2

CONCORD 75, MOUNT PLEASANT 57

Concord 29 14 22 10 75

Mt. Pleasant 9 19 13 16 57

Concord -- J. Franklin 19, B. Blue 17, J. Smith 14, K. Thompson 11, J. Howard 10, J. Garland 2, L. Morales 2

Mt. Pleasant -- B. Duke 19, E. Leonard 14, C. Scott 9, J. Carnes 8, L. Little 5, B. Barbee 2

Notable: Concord improves to 3-1 on the season. Mount Pleasant suffers first loss of season to fall to 3-1

METROLINA CHRISTIAN 71, THALES ACADEMY 27

METROLINA CHRISTIAN 17 27 16 11 = 71

THALES ACADEMY 7 5 7 8 = 27

MCA: Wilson Jr. 10, Fisher-Davis 9, Deluca 9, McIntyre 9, Crumbie 8, Houston 7, Knafelz 6, Harrist 3, Clark 2, Leatherwood 2

Metrolina - Jr. Michael Wilson Jr. 10pts, 4rbs, 4asts, 2stls; Sr. Caleb Maul 6pts, 5rbs, 4asts, 2stls, 1blk; Sr. Jacob Fisher-Davis 9pts (3 threes; 9-14 all tournament).

Sr. Jacob Fisher-Davis, Sr. Caleb Maul, and Jr. Michael Wilson Jr. named to Wake Christian Bulldog Classic All-Tournament team; Sr. Jacob Fisher-Davis named MVP.Notes: Metrolina Christian 4-3 (0-0) hosts Gaston Day on Tuesday, December 7th at 7pm.

PROVIDENCE DAY 58, DURHAM ACADEMY 27

Providence Day 22 6 19 11= 58

Durham Academy 6 6 10 5= 27

PROVIDENCE DAY 58 -- Riley Allenspach 9, Trey Horton 11, Quave Propst Allison 14, Jaxon Prunty 4, Bryce Scott 6, Hailey 3, Balzer 1, Wertz 5, Winston 5

DURHAM ACADEMY 27 -- Burrus 2, Wilcox 2, Rand 4, Dunk 6, Wheeler 1, Tupper 6, McLean 2, Dilweg 2, Reeder 2

Notable: Senior guard Quave Propst-Allison added 14 points and 7 assists, while junior Trey Horton added 11 points and 5 rebounds. Senior Bryce Scott had 6 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists. Freshman Nick Hailey chipped in with 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocked shots.

Records: Providence Day 6-2; Durham Academy 2-8

Saturday’s girls boxscores

AVERY COUNTY 43, WEST LINCOLN 41

WL 5 5 12 19 -- 41

Avery 8 7 15 13 -- 43

AVERY COUNTY 43 -- Khloe 13, Cora Lee 8, Zoie 8, Emrea 4, Addie 8, Maddy 2

WEST LINCOLN 41 -- Norman 16, Richardson 11, Watson 5, Bieberich 2, Beddingfield 5, Jenkins 2

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 56, GREENSBORO DAY 47

Country Day 15 13 11 17 – 56

Greensboro Day 10 12 13 12 –47

CD 56 Hudson Rixham 20, Margaret Blythe 17, Mary Holland Waters 11, Sasz 6, O’Neil 2

GD 47 Kate Jones 19, Collins 9, Porter 9, Smith 6, Booker 4

Records: CD 6-1 (0-0) GD 4-4 (1-0)

NORTHWEST CABARRUS 63, HICKORY RIDGE 43

Hickory Ridge. 6. 9. 22. 6 -- 43

NorthWest Cabarrus 9. 15. 19. 20 -- 63

Hickory Ridge 43- Lewis 19, McClary 14, Cook 6, Gidney 3 Leathers 1

NorthWest Cabarrus 63 -- Dunn 19, Baringer 18, Hilsenroth 14, Walton 10, Moore 2

PROVIDENCE DAY 53, DURHAM ACADEMY 36

PDS:10-6-22-14—53

DA:9-5-7-15—-36

PDS :Chandler Brooks 21 Jordyn Latter 14 Jensen 6 Greer 6 Levine 4 Daly 2

DA:Joelle Davis 14 Levin 9 Graves 5 Harris 6 Williams 2

Record 5-1

SOUTH MECKLENBURG 71, NEWBERRY ACADEMY 18

SM 20 28 13 10 -- 71

NA 5 9 2 2 -- 18

SOUTH MECKLENBURG 71 -- Senali Moss 21, Maggie Houpt 15, Anastasia Sinclair 15, K. Houpt 9, Miller 6, Wesley 3, Magner 2

NEWBERRY 18 -- Daja Taylor 15, Rivers 3

Record: SM 4-0

WEST CABARRUS 61, CENTRAL CABARRUS 46

West Cabarrus 12 28 9 12 61

Central Cabarrus 9 14 13 10 46

West Cabarrus Tyler Collins 20, Jade Clowney 14, Burgess 3, Finley 5, Future Fields 5, Hicks 7, Mathis 7

Central Cabarrus Mariah Barrie 17, Kya Lewis 12, Haley 6, Jones 2, Stanley 2, Coley 4

TOP PERFORMANCE

Tyler Collins led all scores with 20 points, grabbing 3 steals and 2 assist on the night.