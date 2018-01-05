No. 3 Villanova braces for Howard, Marquette

For the first time this season, No. 3 Villanova will be preparing for a game following a loss.

The Wildcats (13-1, 1-1 Big East) will have another tough test when they host Marquette and red-hot Markus Howard on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Howard scored a school-record 52 points on Wednesday.

Villanova fell 101-93 at Butler last Saturday in a wild game in which the Bulldogs converted 15 of 22 shots from beyond the arc. Jalen Brunson led the Wildcats with a career high-tying 31 points while Mikal Bridges scored 21.

The 101 points were the most allowed by Villanova since a 101-80 loss at Creighton on Feb. 16, 2014.

"We just have to go back, watch the film, and get to work in practice," Bridges said.

The Wildcats (13-1, 1-1 Big East) take pride in their defense, which made Butler's outburst surprising.

"We knew we weren't where we want to be defensively and this is the best offensive team we have faced this season," Villanova coach Jay Wright said. "We have been outscoring people but you weren't going to outscore this team (Saturday). Butler was outstanding and deserves the credit."

Donte DiVincenzo added 16 points and Eric Paschall had 15 for Villanova, which shot 53.5 percent. Butler shot 60 percent.

"I thought Butler moved the ball extremely well, especially in transition," Wright said. "The passes were crisp and everyone was ready to catch and shoot. Butler played with great confidence. That's how you get open looks. I just thought they killed us in transition."

Marquette (11-4, 2-1) won a wild 95-90 game in overtime Wednesday night at Providence as Howard finished 17 of 29 from the field and 11 of 19 on 3-pointers.

Howard's 52 points tied the Big East record previously set Providence's Marshon Brooks against Notre Dame on Feb. 23, 2011. He also broke the old school record of 44 set by Tony Smith (Feb. 19, 1990 against Wisconsin) and Mike Moran (Feb. 5, 1958 against Creighton).