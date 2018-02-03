No. 3 Purdue looks for 19th straight against Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Purdue takes its school-record and nation-best 18-game win streak to Rutgers on Saturday, a school the No. 3 Boilermakers have enjoyed recent success against.

The Boilermakers haven't lost since Nov. 23, when they dropped a 77-73 decision to Western Kentucky. Purdue has scored at least 70 points in 16 straight games.

Purdue (22-2, 11-0 Big Ten) leads the series with Rutgers (12-12, 2-9) 9-1, having won seven games in a row. Purdue is 5-0 against the Scarlet Knights as members of the Big Ten Conference and has won all five games by at least seven points, including three straight by an average of 33.3 points.

A win Saturday would give Purdue eight straight wins against Rutgers, which would be the third-longest win streak against an active opponent.

Three Boilermakers are within reach of scoring milestones. Isaac Haas needs three points for 1,400 in his career. Vincent Edwards needs three points for 1,500 and Dakota Mathias is 10 points short of 1,000 for his career. He would be the 52nd Purdue player to achieve that mark.

Edwards and Haas combine to average 30.2 points and 13.2 rebounds per game.

"It's a lot of fun to see him (Haas) get double-teamed and see my man leave me and I'm literally right there standing at the basket," Edwards told the Journal and Courier. "That's the best part."

"This year it's more understanding they're not going to take the ball from me, because as soon as I see it I'm just going to put the clamps on it and they're not going to take it from me," Haas said.

"They're either going to foul me, or I'm going to find the open guy or I'm going to dribble away from it and then find the open guy -- drag them a little bit further away. It's understanding as long as I become patient and don't get rushed by the trap I should be fine."