No. 3 Purdue holds off Michigan 92-88 for 16th straight win

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) -- Purdue's Isaac Haas stood his ground Thursday night.

If he saw one defender in the post, the 7-foot-2 center went straight to the rim. If he was double-teamed, he let teammates make the plays. The strategy worked perfectly, again.

Vincent Edwards scored a career-high 30 points, Haas added 24 and No. 3 Purdue used one late charge to finally get past No. 25 Michigan 92-88 for a school-record tying 16th consecutive win.

''I knew going into the game that Michigan wasn't going to try to double that much because we have too many good shooters and I figured they'd take their chances going one-on-one in the paint,'' Haas said after celebrating the milestone with Edwards near midcourt. ''I capitalized on it a lot today.''

Meanwhile, Purdue (20-2, 9-0 Big Ten) just keeps stacking its resume.

For the first time in 30 years and the fourth time overall, the Boilermakers have won 16 in a row.

The defending Big Ten champs extended their home-court winning streak to 20 and their winning streak over conference foes to 11. They are 9-0 in league play for the first time in the NCAA Tournament era and completed their first regular-season sweep of the Wolverines (17-6, 6-4) in 10 years.

And now they have a win in one of this season's most entertaining games - courtesy of a 9-0 run midway through the second half.

''Who has five guys who can shoot on the run? And you ask about trying to guard Haas, well you guys go try and guard him,'' Michigan coach John Beilein said. ''He's a difficult matchup for us.''

For anyone, really. Haas also had six rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman had career-high 26 points, and Zavier Simpson added 16 to lead Michigan.

But after a 20-minute slugfest, the final 20 turned into a shootout.