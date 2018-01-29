No. 3 Purdue holds off Indiana for record 17th straight win

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) -- Isaac Haas and Vincent Edwards keep putting up big numbers for No. 3 Purdue.

They're more concerned with winning. Right now, they can't quibble with the results.

The two seniors combined for 45 points and 12 rebounds Sunday to help the Boilermakers pull away late for a 74-67 victory at Indiana, and a chance to celebrate a school-record 17th consecutive win on the home court of their most bitter rival.

''It's pretty cool to hear about that kind of stuff,'' Haas said. ''But I think our guys are really mature and they do the things they are supposed to do by keeping the focus and understanding it's an everyday grind. You have to come in and work every day.''

This victory came with all the trimmings.

Purdue (21-2, 10-0 Big Ten) extended the nation's longest winning streak, set another school record by winning its 12th consecutive conference game, kept pace with Virginia as the only power-five schools still unbeaten in league play and improved to 20-0 on American soil.

The Boilermakers also moved into a five-way tie for the eighth-longest winning streak in Big Ten history and achieved all of it by beating Indiana (12-10, 5-5) for the sixth time in seven meetings.

Despite having a deeper, more experienced roster and a major size advantage, it still wasn't easy.

For 35 minutes, the Boilermakers found themselves in a cage match. Haas and Edwards changed that.

They combined for the first nine points in the decisive 12-5 run to close the game. Haas matched his career high with 26 points and had five rebounds while Edwards wound up with 19 points and seven rebounds.

''Isaac did a good job for us down low of stepping up and just making baskets down low when we needed them,'' Edwards said. ''He played a big game today.''