No. 3 Purdue goes for 18 in a row against Maryland

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- In the world of college athletics, the challenges that come with historic accomplishments are often lost in the magnitude of the accomplishments themselves.

No. 3 Purdue has embraced the rare and unique challenge of avoiding complacency in the face of unprecedented success.

The Boilermakers (21-2, 10-0 Big Ten) have now won a school-record 17 straight after defeating in-state rival Indiana 74-67 on Sunday at Assembly Hall. They own the nation's longest active win streak but are still looking for ways to improve.

Purdue seeks its school-record 13th consecutive conference win Wednesday as it hosts Maryland in a rematch of both teams' conference opener.

"I always feel like we have everywhere to grow," Purdue forward Vincent Edwards told NCAA.com's Andy Katz. "Especially, I feel like, from a defensive standpoint, because we have times where we're really good defensively as a team, but then we have some times where we'll have a couple breakdowns, like back-to-back breakdowns in back-to-back possessions.

"As we're slowly approaching the end of the season and going into March, I feel like those are things that we have to limit if we want to make a run and win big games."

Edwards, a Big Ten Player of the Year candidate, had 19 points and seven rebounds in the win at Indiana He was the second Boilermakers player in as many weeks to be named Big Ten Player of the Week, after teammate Carsen Edwards received the honor Jan. 22.

Maryland (15-8, 4-6) lost to Purdue 80-75 on Dec. 1 but poses a difficult matchup because of their dynamic backcourt.

Anthony Cowan (16.2) and Kevin Huerter (14.3) are the top scoring guard duo in the Big Ten, averaging more than 30 combined points per game.

"Cowan and Huerter can really shoot the basketball," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "They can break you down. We've got to do a good job of keeping them off the glass. I think that's the most important thing is limiting their 3s, trying to keep them out of the paint -- they do a good job of breaking you down -- and then not allowing second-chance opportunities."