No. 3 Purdue faces Iowa with nation's longest winning streak

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- As No. 3 Purdue prepares for its lone matchup of the season with Iowa Saturday, the Boilermakers ride the nation's longest win streak, having won 14 consecutive games dating to November.

Purdue (18-2, 7-0 Big Ten) has not won a game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena since Dec. 28, 2011 -- a 79-76 victory -- but if the Boilermakers win Saturday, it will mark the first 8-0 start to conference play in school history.

Having lost three of the last four meetings with Iowa, Purdue coach Matt Painter is focusing more on last year's loss than the historic start.

"It is good to remind your guys especially about the last meeting," Painter said. "Sometimes you go searching for things, but you're not searching there. We lost that game last year."

Iowa (10-10, 1-6) defeated the Boilermakers 83-78 last season, but has lost four of its last five games and currently ranks last in the conference in scoring defense, giving up 76.4 points per game.

Sophomore guard Jordan Bohannon, who averages 13.5 points and a team-best 4.9 assists per game, expressed his frustration with the dialogue surrounding the Hawkeyes' struggles this season.

"It's getting to the point where outside people don't have to tell us anymore," he said. "We know what the heck is going on. We know we're losing. We know we have a lot of talent, and we know we haven't provided the high expectations like we were supposed to.

"We have to just keep working. It's going to take the entire team to get this thing turned around and I think we're still capable of doing that."

As the Hawkeyes' primary ball carrier, Bohannon averages a team-high 30.4 minutes per game, and has averaged 35.4 minutes over the last five games. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery is unconcerned with Bohannon's playing time.