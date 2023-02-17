No. 3 Purdue collapses in second half of road loss at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Maryland − Just like last month in Mackey Arena, Maryland dominated the second half against Purdue.

The difference this time was the Terrapins weren't down 14 points at halftime.

Maryland went on a 29-4 run and Purdue, for the first time this season, rolled over and died at the Xfinity Center on Thursday night. The Terrapins improved to 14-1 at home with a 68-54 victory over the third-ranked Boilermakers.

The Boilermakers were buried by the run, kicked off by a Mason Gillis technical foul, and have now lost three of their last four games (all road losses) after a 22-1 start to the season. Maryland fans stormed the court after the victory.

Northwestern, which defeated Purdue on Sunday and Indiana Wednesday, is now one game back of the Boilers in the loss column for first place in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers (23-4, 12-4) have four games remaining, three of which are at home.

"Going back to Mackey, we’ve got to protect our court and focus on the next game," Purdue center Zach Edey said.

3 stars

Julian Reese, Maryland: Perhaps the biggest stat is Reese was called for just two fouls while guarding Zach Edey in the post. Edey was able to score 18 points, but needed 16 shots. Edey was four points and five rebounds below his season average, while Reese's 10 points and eight boards were par for the course.

Jahmir Young, Maryland: The senior guard had another solid all-around performance, providing 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. After going just 2 of 7 in the first half, Young finished 6 of 14. Young's ability to penetrate made life easy for the rest of the Terrapins, who went through a stretch making 15 of 21 field goals in the second half.

Braden Smith, Purdue: If not for Smith's first half, the Boilermakers might've been cooked before the second-half run. Smith was 5 of 5 at halftime and started 7-for-7 from the field. Purdue's freshman point guard scored 18 points on 8 of 12 shooting and also had three assists and two steals.

Key moment

Purdue led 37-31 and seemed in control of the game. With 15:20 to go, that changed with one bad decision.

Gillis was called for a loose ball foul on Reese going for a rebound. Afterwards, the Purdue redshirt junior received a technical foul. That call got a quieted crowd back into the game, providing a spark for Maryland on both ends of the court.

“It was definitely a momentum swing,” Young said. “We just tried to limit them to one shot and get out in transition. That’s when we play our best ball.”

Gillis' tecnhical turned into a four-point play after two Young free throws and a Reese bucket. And it became part of a 29-4 run that put the game out of reach.

"I thought Maryland did a great job of just being aggressive and getting the ball where they wanted to," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "Jahmir Young broke us down. Hakim Hart (13 points). It just seemed like they were living eight feet from the rim right in the middle. They are just breaking us down off the dribble. And they were the aggressor."

Key stat

It was lost in the grand scheme of the game, but Purdue turned the ball over just seven times, which is a promising sign, if there is one, to take away from Thursday's loss.

The Boilermakers had 49 turnovers in the previous three games. At Maryland, Purdue had five turnovers in the first 7:22 of the game, but went the next 19:45 without a turnover.

The turnover stat gets lost due to poor shooting and getting outrebounded 35-23, but it shows an area that Purdue stressed it needed to work on and immensely improved, while also being able to break Maryland's press.

"We’ve got to be tougher. We can’t shore up turnovers and then not rebound," Painter said. "You’ve got to come in here and win the possession battle. You’ve got to have more rebounds than them and have fewer turnovers. Now you can start right there and really work towards something. We didn’t do that."

