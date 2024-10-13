No. 3 Oregon beats No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 as time runs out on the Buckeyes' last drive

Will Howard slid to the ground too late with the Wildcats on the edge of field goal range

No. 3 Oregon beat No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 in a thriller in Eugene. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Atticus Sappington’s chip-shot 19-yard field goal with 1:47 to go gave No. 3 Oregon a thrilling 32-31 win over No. 2 Ohio State.

After Sappington's kick, Ohio State had plenty of time to get close enough for a game-winning field goal attempt and did just that. But as soon as Emeka Egbuka's catch put the Buckeyes in Jayden Fielding's range, a pass interference penalty from Jeremiah Smith pushed them 15 yards backward.

Another look at the OPI called against Jeremiah Smith ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UPukzS6XcU — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 13, 2024

After Smith's penalty, an incomplete pass and an Oregon penalty, Ohio State had six seconds to go on a third down to get back into field goal range. But QB Will Howard inexplicably tucked the ball and ran up the middle instead of throwing it away or sliding sooner. By the time Howard slid, the clock ran out.

IT'S OVER. 🦆



NO. 3 OREGON TOPPLES NO. 2 OHIO STATE IN EUGENE. WHAT A GAME. pic.twitter.com/pzrROxapap — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 13, 2024

Oregon coach Dan Lanning sent Sappington onto the field a yard away from the end zone after Ohio State called its second timeout of the half with 1:51 to go. There was a compelling argument for Lanning — a coach who hasn’t been shy on fourth-down decisions throughout his Oregon career — to go for the TD instead of kick the field goal.

Yes, Ohio State stopped Oregon on runs the previous two plays. But that doesn’t mean the Buckeyes would be able to do it a third time. Especially with an Oregon team more inclined to pass without wanting to keep the clock moving. And even if Ohio State stopped Oregon, the Ducks had all three of their timeouts and would get the ball back with great field position if they stopped Ohio State from getting a first down backed up against their own end zone.

Instead, Lanning played for the lead. And it worked out. Barely.

Six lead changes

Much like Alabama’s win over Georgia in the first top-five matchup of the season, the first game between top-three teams did not disappoint on Saturday night. Sappington’s kick was the sixth lead change of the night.

The second quarter was especially wild. Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden was ejected for spitting on Ohio State’s Davison Igbinosun, Oregon had an extra-point attempt go hilariously wrong and the Ducks recovered a line drive kickoff that bounced off an Ohio State blocker.

The score of the game was 7-6 when the second quarter began. By the time halftime arrived, Oregon had a 22-21 lead after Dillon Gabriel found Tez Johnson for a 48-yard TD.

Gabriel finished the game 23-of-34 passing for 341 yards and two passing TDs. He also rushed for a 27-yard TD that gave Oregon a 29-28 lead with 13:20 to go.

Ohio State responded with a methodical 13-play drive that went 53 yards and took 7:20 off the clock. Fielding hit a 40-yard field goal with six minutes to go to give the Buckeyes a one-point lead.

After Sappington’s go-ahead kick, Howard had the chance to show Ohio State fans why he was the preferred QB choice ahead of the 2024 season. The former Kansas State QB has been solid so far, but has also been overshadowed by Smith’s one-handed grabs and the excellence of running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins.

The first play of the final drive was a sign of things to come, however. Howard fell down for a four-yard sack before regaining his composure and completing four straight passes until Smith’s penalty. However, the Buckeyes lost 12 seconds after the penalty, as they seemed unprepared for the clock to start on the officials’ whistle after the pass interference call.

A Big Ten title game preview?

It’s easy to envision Oregon and Ohio State meeting again in the Big Ten championship game in December with a top-four spot in the College Football Playoff on the line. With all due respect to undefeated Indiana, the Buckeyes and Ducks are two of the three best teams in the conference along with Penn State. Even if Indiana does work its way into the title mix over the second half of the season, Ohio State and Oregon have to be considered the favorites to play for the title.

The Buckeyes’ loss is also another data point against Big Ten teams making cross-country trips. Teams traveling across multiple time zones are now 1-10 in conference games so far this season. Indiana’s win at UCLA is the only victory for a visiting team and Oregon makes a cross-country trip of its own in Week 8. The Ducks head to Purdue for a Friday night game against a Boilermakers team that lost 50-49 in overtime to Illinois. Ohio State is off in Week 8 before hosting Nebraska on Oct. 26.