No. 3 Ohio State women stay perfect, beat Nebraska 76-67

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Rebecca Mikulasikova had 25 points and No. 3 Ohio State opened up an early double-digit lead and beat Nebraska 76-67 Saturday.

It took the Buckeyes (18-0, 7-0 Big Ten) less than five minutes to take control of the game, going up 13-2 on Taylor Thierry's layup midway through the first quarter.

Nebraska (11-7, 3-4) didn’t get closer than six in the first half. But Sam Haiby scored five of Nebraska’s points in a 7-0 run that cut the Ohio State lead to three with 7:44 left in the third quarter.

Mikulasikova then responded, scoring nine straight as the Buckeyes built the lead back to 12 at the end of the quarter. She then hit a fourth-quarter opening 3-pointer to put Ohio State up 65-52. Nebraska got no closer than 9 on a final minute 3-pointer by Jaz Shelley.

Taylor Mikesell had 14 for Ohio State and Thierry had 13 and eight rebounds.

Haiby led Nebraska with 16 points. Alexis Markowski had 15 points and eight rebounds and Isabelle Bourne had 13 points and eight rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State, which leads the nation in turnover margin at 10.4 per game and is fourth in the country in steals at 13.8 per game, didn’t match those season marks Saturday. The Buckeyes forced 12 Nebraska turnovers, but committed 18 themselves and had only six steals.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: The Buckeyes return home to face Northwestern Thursday.

Nebraska: The Huskers play at Purdue on Wednesday.

