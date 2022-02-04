No. 3 NC State bounces back to top Florida State, 68-48

  • Florida State's O'Mariah Gordon (11) drives the ball between North Carolina State's Raina Perez (2) and Camille Hobby during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)
    Florida State's O'Mariah Gordon (11) drives the ball between North Carolina State's Raina Perez (2) and Camille Hobby during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)
  • Florida State's Sammie Puisis (2) drives the ball around North Carolina State's Jakia Brown-Turner (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)
    Florida State's Sammie Puisis (2) drives the ball around North Carolina State's Jakia Brown-Turner (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)
  • Florida State's Morgan Jones, left, tries to shoot the ball around the defense of North Carolina State's Kayla Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)
    Florida State's Morgan Jones, left, tries to shoot the ball around the defense of North Carolina State's Kayla Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)
  • Florida State's Valencia Myers (32) has her shot blocked by North Carolina State's Kayla Jones (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)
    Florida State's Valencia Myers (32) has her shot blocked by North Carolina State's Kayla Jones (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)
  • North Carolina State's Jada Boyd, back, defends against the shot of Florida State's Erin Howard (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)
    North Carolina State's Jada Boyd, back, defends against the shot of Florida State's Erin Howard (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)
  • Florida State's O'Mariah Gordon (11) tries to drive the ball around North Carolina State's Raina Perez (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)
    Florida State's O'Mariah Gordon (11) tries to drive the ball around North Carolina State's Raina Perez (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)
  • North Carolina State's Jada Boyd (5) is defended by Florida State's Makayla Timpson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)
    North Carolina State's Jada Boyd (5) is defended by Florida State's Makayla Timpson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)
MITCHELL NORTHAM
·2 min read

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jakia Brown-Turner scored 13 points and No. 3 North Carolina State bounced back from a loss this week to beat Florida State 68-48 on Thursday night.

Raina Perez added 11 points and eight assists to help N.C. State (20-3, 11-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) rebound from a loss at No. 20 Notre Dame on Tuesday night.

Elissa Cunane had 11 points and six rebounds, and Kai Crutchfield added 10 points. The Wolfpack haven't lost an ACC home in nearly two years.

O’Mariah Gordon led Florida State (10-10, 4-6) with 12 points. Morgan Jones had nine points, three rebounds and three blocks.

The Seminoles jumped out to an early five-point lead, but the Wolfpack ended the first quarter on a 20-3 run. Perez had six points and four assists during that stretch.

N.C. State kept Florida State at bay for the rest of the game, never allowing the Seminoles to cut the deficit to less than five points in the final three quarters. The Wolfpack took their largest lead of the game at the 3:56 mark in the fourth quarter, starting the final period with an 8-2 run to pull ahead by 22 points.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: N.C. State’s 3-point shooting improved massively from the Notre Dame game. The Wolfpack shot just 5 of 20 from behind the arc against the Irish. On Thursday, N.C. State made six 3s in the first quarter, and finished the with 11 makes from deep, tied for its second-most in a game this season.

Florida State: The last time Sue Semrau’s side didn’t go to the NCAA Tournament was 2012. Florida State started the season ranked No. 16 in the AP Poll, but now have a .500 record and haven’t won two straight games since early December, leaving their postseason hopes in doubt.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Hosts No. 12 Georgia Tech on Monday.

Florida State: Hosts No. 20 Notre Dame on Sunday.

