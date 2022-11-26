No. 3 Michigan keeps title hopes alive with rout of Ohio St

  • Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy drops back to pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy drops back to pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, right, scrambles away from Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, right, scrambles away from Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open pass against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open pass against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Michigan Cornelius Johnson, center, celebrates with teammates after his touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Michigan Cornelius Johnson, center, celebrates with teammates after his touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Michigan defensive back R.J. Moten, left, and defensive back Gemon Green tackle Ohio State tight end Gee Scott during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Michigan defensive back R.J. Moten, left, and defensive back Gemon Green tackle Ohio State tight end Gee Scott during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison, left, celebrates his touchdown against Michigan with teammate Emeka Egbuka during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison, left, celebrates his touchdown against Michigan with teammate Emeka Egbuka during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, right, follows a block by teammate Paris Johnson against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, right, follows a block by teammate Paris Johnson against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Michigan linebacker Jaylen Harrell, rear, breaks up a pass intended for Ohio State tight end Cade Stover during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Michigan linebacker Jaylen Harrell, rear, breaks up a pass intended for Ohio State tight end Cade Stover during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson, front, outruns Ohio State defenders Cameron Brown, right, and Brenten Jones to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson, front, outruns Ohio State defenders Cameron Brown, right, and Brenten Jones to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson, right, turns up field to score a touchdown past Ohio State defensive back Cameron Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson, right, turns up field to score a touchdown past Ohio State defensive back Cameron Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson, right, escapes the grasp of Ohio State defensive back Cameron Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson, right, escapes the grasp of Ohio State defensive back Cameron Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Ohio State defensive back Ronnie Hickman, right, tries to tackle Michigan running back Donovan Edwards during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Ohio State defensive back Ronnie Hickman, right, tries to tackle Michigan running back Donovan Edwards during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, center, runs against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, center, runs against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
MITCH STACY
·3 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — J.J. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, Donovan Edwards busted the game open with two long fourth-quarter TD runs and No. 3 Michigan beat No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 Saturday, taking down the Buckeyes with stunning ease for the second straight season.

Playing almost the whole game without injured star running back Blake Corum, Michigan (12-0, 9-0, No. 3 CFP) was still able to beat Ohio State (11-1, 8-1, No. 2 CFP) in Columbus for the first time since 2000.

The Wolverines advance to the Big Ten championship next Saturday, with hopes for a second straight playoff appearance firmly in their control. As for the Buckeyes, they'll have to hope they can back into the CFP after again crumbling in their biggest game of the season.

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan snapped an eight-game losing streak against their fiercest rivals last year. Now they have a two-game winning streak in The Game for the first time in 22 years.

McCarthy, the second-year quarterback who won the starting job from incumbent Cade McNamara early in the season, played the game of his career when Michigan needed it most.

His previous longest pass completion was 42 yards, but against the Buckeyes he threw three touchdown passes of at least 45 yards, the most scoring passes of 45 or more in the history of the rivalry game.

He connected on scoring passes of 69 and 75 yards to Cornelius Johnson in the first half, then hooked up with Colston Loveland in the second half for 45 yards and the freshman tight end's first career touchdown reception.

Then on third-and-10 on the Ohio State 13 early in the fourth quarter, McCarthy was on the run from Zach Harrison when he lofted a pass to the end zone toward Ronnie Bell, who drew a pass interference call on safety Ronnie Hickman.

That put the ball on the Ohio State 2, and three plays later the 19-year-old quarterback from suburban Chicago bowled over a tackler for another touchdown and a 31-20 Michigan lead.

The Buckeyes were forced to settle for a Noah Ruggles field goal to get the score to 31-23.

Edwards put the game away for Michigan.

Corum's backup, who was playing with a heavily wrapped and an injured hand, raced through a hole in the right side and went 75 yards for a touchdown with 7:11 left.

After Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was intercepted, Edwards was off again, pulling away for an 85-yard scoring run.

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan: McCarthy was the man. Edwards came up big late. And the Wolverines defense backed him up in the second half. The late runs by Edwards sucked the oxygen out of the Horseshoe.

Ohio State: Stroud was 31 for 48 for 349 yards and two interceptions, but Ohio State never got a running game going and settled for field goals in the red zone. The Buckeyes had plenty of opportunities but didn't take advantage.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan likely will move up to No. 2, with the Buckeyes falling.

UP NEXT

Michigan: The Wolverines Big Ten championship opponent was still to be determined entering Saturday.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes have to hope the CFP selection committee gives them a chance to play for a national title.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2.

