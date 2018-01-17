No. 3 Boilermakers keep rolling by blowing out Badgers 78-50

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) -- No. 3 Purdue keeps it simple.

Move the ball, continue scrapping and share the credit as the wins pile up. Right now, nobody's executing the plan better than the Boilermakers who proved it again Tuesday night.

Carsen Edwards scored 21 points, Vincent Edwards added 20 and Purdue made 14 3-pointers in 78-50 rout over Wisconsin, their 14th consecutive win with the last two coming by a combined 62 points.

''We were going to play whatever they gave us,'' Vincent Edwards said after going 8 of 13 from the field with five rebounds and four assists. ''So if they left Isaac (Haas) 1-on-1, we were going to get the ball to him. If they doubled him, we were going to move it.''

When the Badgers doubled, Purdue (18-2, 7-0 Big Ten) made them pay.

The Boilermakers have tied Auburn for the longest active winning streak in the nation, matched the best 20-game record in school history, won their 19th in a row at home and is 7-0 in conference play for the first time since 1987-88. But they're not just outscoring opponents.

Purdue, the league's best 3-point shooting team, also has held 11 consecutive teams to fewer than 70 points.

The key: Not complicating things.

''Our defense has been really improved the whole season and I think we're getting better game to game,'' P.J. Thompson said after scoring 14 points and making four 3s. ''If we can play defense like that, I don't know too many teams that can beat us.''

Wisconsin found out the hard way.

On the final game of a three-game trip, the Badgers (9-10, 2-4) were not themselves.

They had 15 turnovers in the first half, matching their highest total in an entire game this season, and finished with 20.

Ethan Happ scored 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds but got virtually no help. Nobody else scored more than eight points or made more than two baskets.