No. 3 Baylor beats Iowa St 75-68 for share of Big 12 title

  • Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Iowa State forward Robert Jones (12) as Baylor's Flo Thamba (0) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    1/9

    No. 3 Baylor beats Iowa St 75-68 for share of Big 12 title

    Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Iowa State forward Robert Jones (12) as Baylor's Flo Thamba (0) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
  • Baylor guard James Akinjo (11) finds open floor as he takes control of the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    2/9

    No. 3 Baylor beats Iowa St 75-68 for share of Big 12 title

    Baylor guard James Akinjo (11) finds open floor as he takes control of the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
  • Baylor head coach Scott Drew yells from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    3/9

    No. 3 Baylor beats Iowa St 75-68 for share of Big 12 title

    Baylor head coach Scott Drew yells from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    4/9

    No. 3 Baylor beats Iowa St 75-68 for share of Big 12 title

    Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
  • Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) slam-dunks against Iowa State forward Robert Jones (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    5/9

    No. 3 Baylor beats Iowa St 75-68 for share of Big 12 title

    Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) slam-dunks against Iowa State forward Robert Jones (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
  • Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) takes control of the ball against Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    6/9

    No. 3 Baylor beats Iowa St 75-68 for share of Big 12 title

    Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) takes control of the ball against Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) drives against Iowa State forward George Conditt IV (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    7/9

    No. 3 Baylor beats Iowa St 75-68 for share of Big 12 title

    Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) drives against Iowa State forward George Conditt IV (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
  • Baylor guard James Akinjo (11) shoots against Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) during the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    8/9

    No. 3 Baylor beats Iowa St 75-68 for share of Big 12 title

    Baylor guard James Akinjo (11) shoots against Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) during the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
  • Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) looks to shoot against Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc (5) during the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    9/9

    No. 3 Baylor beats Iowa St 75-68 for share of Big 12 title

    Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) looks to shoot against Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc (5) during the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Iowa State forward Robert Jones (12) as Baylor's Flo Thamba (0) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Baylor guard James Akinjo (11) finds open floor as he takes control of the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Baylor head coach Scott Drew yells from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) slam-dunks against Iowa State forward Robert Jones (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) takes control of the ball against Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) drives against Iowa State forward George Conditt IV (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Baylor guard James Akinjo (11) shoots against Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) during the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) looks to shoot against Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc (5) during the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jeremy Sochan
    Polish basketball player
  • James Akinjo
    American basketball player

WACO, Texas (AP) The confetti rained down after third-ranked Baylor repeated as Big 12 champions with a much different group than a year ago, when the Bears went on to win their first national championship.

This is definitely one of the reasons guard James Akinjo transferred to Baylor. Big-time freshmen Kendall Brown and Jeremy Sochan also played significant parts.

Akinjo scored 20 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:37 left, and the Bears beat Iowa State 75-68 on Saturday night to clinch a share of the Big 12 title. Baylor had fallen behind after building a 25-point lead in the game's first 12 minutes.

''We learned that we're tough, and we're resilient,'' said Akinjo, who was Arizona's leading scorer last season after previously playing at Georgetown.

Baylor (26-5, 14-4) had never won a Big 12 title before claiming it outright last season. The Bears are conference co-champs this time with sixth-ranked Kansas (25-6, 14-4), which has won or shared it 20 times in the Big 12's 26 seasons.

''With all the injuries and things we've had to overcome this year, and it's really hard to win a game when you know that if you win, you're a champion,'' coach Scott Drew said. ''And if you lose, everything that you worked for was for naught, basically.''

Big man Flo Thamba was the only starter back for Baylor, though he was interchangeable with fellow returning forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, the player known as ''Everyday Jon'' who suffered a season-ending knee injury last month. The Bears started this season without talented and selfless pro-bound guards All-American Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague. Forward Mark Vital also left after five seasons.

Brown had 16 points, 10 rebounds and a huge block. Adam Flagler scored 13 points for Baylor and Sochan 12.

Gabe Kalscheur had 18 points for Iowa State (20-11, 7-11), which went from trailing 29-4 at the under-eight timeout in the first half to a 60-58 lead just before that same timeout in the second half. The Cyclones got back-to-back 3s from Tyrese Hunter and Caleb Grill before turning Baylor's turnover into a go-ahead layup by Aljaz Kunc.

That was a 56-29 spurt for the Cyclones, who were coming off a 53-36 loss to Oklahoma State in their home finale that snapped a four-game winning streak.

''We just came out flat and they stomped us right away. So I mean it was hard coming back and fighting back, but we did it,'' Kalscheur said. ''That's something for us to be proud about.''

The game was tied at 62 for nearly three minutes before Kalscheur made a tiebreaking jumper with 3:52 left to end a span when both teams missed four shots and each missed free throws in one-plus-one situations. It was in that span that Brown blocked a driving Robert Jones before Sochan drew a charge against the Cyclones big man.

Baylor then went ahead to stay on the long 3 by Akinjo, and he added a driving reverse layup after Brown rebounded a missed free throw by Thamba.

The Bears were out to a 23-4 lead midway through the first half of their game, and had just scored the 16th of 22 consecutive points on a free throw by Sochan, when Kansas wrapped up its 70-63 overtime win at home over No. 21 Texas. Baylor and Kansas split their two meetings, including the Bears winning 80-70 at home a week ago.

Kansas will be the No. 1 seed in next week's Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, because the Jayhawks split their games with third-place Texas Tech. The Bears lost both of their games to the 12th-ranked Red Raiders.

Jones had a season-high 12 points for Iowa State, three layups and a dunk in an 85-second to end his team's early long shooting drought. Izaiah Brockington had 11 points and freshman Hunter had 13 assists.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: Despite consecutive losses to end the regular season, the Cyclones' 20 wins are already a plus-18 turnaround from last season. That is a school record and the most ever for a Big 12 team with a first-year coach. (T.J. Otzelberger). ... Iowa State shot 47.5% overall from the field, remarkable considering 14 missed shots in a row over a span of 8 1/2 minutes when falling behind in the first half.

Baylor: The Bears played their 308th game hey played 122 for him before for getting ranked. ... They are 42-8 the past two seasons, the best record among major conference teams.

UP NEXT

The Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, with both playing Thursday. Baylor will play Oklahoma in the first game of the night session, followed by Iowa State taking on Texas Tech.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kansas G Agbaji unanimous pick by B12 coaches as top player

    IRVING, Texas (AP) Kansas junior guard Ochai Agbaji was the unanimous pick by the Big 12 coaches as the league's player of the year. The Big 12 announced their season awards Sunday night, a day after the regular season ended with Baylor and Kansas sharing the conference title. Baylor's Scott Drew was selected by his peers as the Big 12's top coach for the third season in a row.

  • TOP WRAP 11-Stop fighting, Putin tells Ukraine, as anti-war protests grow

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday his campaign in Ukraine was going to plan and would not end until Kyiv stopped fighting, as efforts to evacuate 200,000 people from the heavily bombarded city of Mariupol fell apart for a second day in a row. Most people trapped in the port city are sleeping in bomb shelters to escape more than six days of near-constant shelling by encircling Russian forces that has cut off food, water, power and heating supplies, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

  • Thousands arrested during anti-war protests in Russia, authorities say

    Thousands of people have been detained during a series of anti-war protests across Russia on Sunday.View on euronews

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Joy Drop: In times of crisis, it's important to find comfort in humour

    Another end of the week has come. So much turmoil in the world has left us all feeling so vulnerable and stressed. We check the news and there is a palpable sense of dread. There is a deep sadness and frustration fuelled by injustice within the chaos and terror of conflict. I wondered if anyone would even want to laugh or smile this week. I remembered that in an interview with the New York Times, the late great Black feminist scholar Bell Hooks once said: "We can not have a meaningful revolution

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.