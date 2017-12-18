No. 3 Arizona State having fun, looking to go 11-0

TEMPE, Ariz. -- After Shannon Evans II drained a 3-pointer early in Arizona State's game-deciding burst in the second half Sunday, he turned and joyously skipped down the sideline toward the defensive end.

"He's a comedian," teammate Tra Holder said. "He's great player and I'm happy for him."

It has been that kind of season for Evans, Holder and the No. 3 Sun Devils, whose 76-64 victory over Vanderbilt pushed them to 10-0 for the first time in school history and moved them up two spots in the AP poll, matching their school-best ranking.

Arizona State will attempt to remain one of the four NCAA Division I unbeatens in a home game against the Longwood Lancers (3-8) of the Big South at Wells Fargo Arena on Tuesday.

Guards Holder and Evans lead the Sun Devils in scoring, averaging a combined 40 points a game, and 6-foot-8 freshman forward Romello White has given them a strong inside presence they lacked in coach Bobby Hurley's first two years.

ASU added another piece Sunday, when Ohio State 6-7 transfer forward Mickey Mitchell had eight points and a career-high 13 rebounds in his first extended playing time since gaining his eligibility at the end of the first semester Dec. 10.

At times during his team's decisive 49-18 run that spanned both halves against Vanderbilt, Mitchell was the Sun Devils' only frontcourt player alongside Holder, Evans and guards Kodi Justice and Remy Martin. Mitchell had 10 rebounds in the first half.

"Very pleased with Mickey tonight," Hurley said afterward. "Thought his rebounding was tremendous. Glad to see him look and appear to be more comfortable. He's a rugged, hard-playing guy. He's so physical.

"Mickey fits right in with our personality. He's a blue-collar guy. He's unselfish. He passes. He also brings a more physical element to our team. He gives me more lineup flexibility. He's just starting to get adjusted to playing."