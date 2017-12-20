No. 3 Arizona State beats Longwood 95-61 to stay undefeated

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jayson Gee has coached for 30 years, watching and playing against some of the best teams in country.

After No. 3 Arizona State turned a tight game into a 34-point blowout over his team, the Longwood coach was ready to put the Sun Devils up against any of them.

''This is going to sound crazy, but they've got a Final Four formula,'' Gee said after Arizona State blew past his Lancers 95-61 on Tuesday night. ''You've got senior guards, you've got the ability to score, you can defend and you've got a low-post presence. They will be scary in the NCAA Tournament.''

First the Sun Devils will have to get past the slow starts that have plagued them.

Arizona State (11-0) struggled early for the second straight game, unable to find many seams in Longwood's zone or get shots to fall from the perimeter during the first half.

Once the second half rolled around, the Sun Devils' quick-burst offense ignited.

Pressuring the Lancers into mistakes and getting out in transition, the Sun Devils went on a 16-1 run to turn a five-point halftime lead into a 54-35 advantage in the opening 6 1/2 minutes.

Senior guard Tra Holder led the way, finishing with 20 points, six assists, six steals and five rebounds. Kodi Justice provided the second-half spark and finished with 18 points.

Mickey Mitchell provided a lift off the bench with his rugged play, rebounding and ability to find seams in Longwood's high post in the second half.

With the victory, the Sun Devils extended the best start in school history remained one of college basketball's four undefeated teams.

''As it's happening, it doesn't feel real, based on how far we've come so quickly,'' Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. ''But there's a lot of basketball left and we have to keep improving.''