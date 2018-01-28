No. 25 Michigan, Northwestern meet with questions to answer

No. 25 Michigan and Northwestern each have one big question going into the first of two Big Ten conference meetings in a span of eight days on Monday in Ann Arbor.

For Northwestern, is it bouncing back and rounding into the form many thought it would have for the entire season after being ranked to start the season?

For Michigan, how motivated will the Wolverines be to essentially play for conference and NCAA tournament seeding from here on out?

Starting with Northwestern, there were a lot of expectations for the Wildcats this season after they qualified for the NCAA tournament last year for the first time ever and entered the year ranked No. 19 in the preseason poll.

Despite that, the Wildcats have not met those expectations. However, the last two games might be a sign of a second-half turnaround for the Wildcats.

Northwestern recorded a nine-point win at home over Penn State and an eight-point road win at Minnesota. A win at Michigan (17-6, 6-4 Big Ten) would bring Northwestern (13-9, 4-5) back to .500 in the conference as the conference schedule moves into hits second half.

"I sense a little bit better bounce to our step and the guys are excited," Northwestern coach Chris Collins said.

Collins said he has noticed on film the team is simply doing everything better on offense, from moving and cutting harder to attacking the basket better.

He also said playing more zone on defense has helped improve the communication of his players defensively and allowed his team to play smaller lineups that create better matchups.

Northwestern's game at Minnesota was the first of three straight road games and five of the next six away from Evanston, Ind., so this likely will be the stretch that determines whether Northwestern can threaten to nab its second straight NCAA berth.