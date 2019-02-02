No. 25 Florida State beats cold-shooting Georgia Tech 59-49

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Mfiondu Kabengele and Terance Mann each scored 12 points, and No. 25 Florida State won its third straight game Saturday with a 59-49 victory over Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets failed to score in the last 4:14.

This was the lowest point total by a Florida State opponent this season and it ties the lowest output by Georgia Tech in a game this season.

Kabengele has scored in double figures in 14 of the Seminoles' 21 games, all as a reserve. Trent Forrest added nine points and six rebounds for the Seminoles (16-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Abdoulaye Gueye had 14 points on 6 of 7 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds for Georgia Tech (11-11, 3-6), which has dropped five of its last six games.

Both teams turned cold late in the game. Florida State made just one of its last nine shots; Georgia Tech was 1 of 17.

The Yellow Jackets' leading scorer, Jose Alvarado, fouled out and went 0 for 10 from the floor in 24 minutes. The sophomore guard, averaging 13.1 points, sprained an ankle in the loss to North Carolina on Tuesday.

Florida State shot 35 percent but made 23 of 30 free throws (77 percent). Georgia tech shot 28 percent.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets made just 3 of 21 shots from 3-point range.

Florida State: The Seminoles have beaten Georgia Tech 12 of the last 14 games.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech hosts Clemson on Wednesday.

Florida State plays at Syracuse on Tuesday.