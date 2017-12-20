No. 25 Creighton hosts USC Upstate in final Big East tune-up

OMAHA, Neb. -- Creighton hopes to continue improving from 3-point range when it hosts USC Upstate on Wednesday.

The No. 25 Bluejays (9-2) made 13 of 32 from beyond the arc in Monday's 95-85 victory over Texas-Arlington.

Bluejays senior guard Marcus Foster poured in a season-high 32 points, pulled down six rebounds and matched his season best with four assists Monday. It was the 29th consecutive game in which Foster has scored in double figures and his fourth career game in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Foster was 4 for 8 from 3-point range and helped Creighton increase its percentage from beyond the arc to 37.8.

"I got some pull-ups, got to the cup tonight, and then hit some 3s," Foster told reporters. "I got to get that going, too, and not just settling for my 3s, to keep the defense off balance a little bit."

Foster also realizes that he must set an example for the rest of his teammates on a consistent basis.

"I am one of the leaders, so if I'm not playing with high energy -- like I was (Monday) -- my teammates won't follow my lead," he said. "That's something I'm going to have to do, and I'm going to have to be able to do it every single night."

UT Arlington coach Scott Cross said future opponents are going to have trouble keeping up with Creighton's speed, especially in transition.

"The speed they play at is absolutely amazing," Cross said. "The way they pass the ball, the way they run in transition, I don't think I've ever played a team that's better in transition than them. They shoot the ball, they execute, they're way tougher defensively probably than I was expecting as well.

"There's no question in my mind that they're a legit Top 25 team. Without a doubt they could make a run in the NCAA Tournament the way they're playing."