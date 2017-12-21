No. 25 Creighton cruises past USC Upstate 116-62

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Creighton coach Greg McDermott was at least a little concerned going into Wednesday's game, with his team playing for the second time in three nights and probably looking forward to a three-day Christmas break.

McDermott didn't have to worry for long.

No. 25 Creighton was all business against USC Upstate, shooting nearly 70 percent in a 58-point first half on its way to a 116-62 victory.

''I was really pleased with the start of the game,'' McDermott said. ''You worry as the guys prepare to go home to see their families for a few days, on what the level of focus will be. I'm proud of the guys that they were locked in.''

Marcus Foster made 6 of 7 shots and scored all 16 of his points in the first half, two nights after having a season-high 32 points in a 90-81 win over UT Arlington. The Bluejays (10-2) had a school-record 32 assists and 12 players had at least two baskets.

Creighton won its fifth straight game and scored at least 90 points for the eighth time, with a Dec. 28 trip to Seton Hall up next.

''It's a great feeling to be 10-2 right now,'' senior Toby Hegner said. ''We're sitting pretty good and we're playing really well, and there's no better feeling than going into Big East play like a train.''

Creighton was a locomotive in the first half against USC Upstate, making 22 of 32 shots (68.8 percent) to race ahead 58-24. Upstate (4-11) was all but left behind when the Bluejays ran off 13 straight points for a 24-8 lead, with the last five of those coming from freshman Mitch Ballock on two free throws and a 3-pointer.

Foster then made two 3-pointers and added a three-point play as Creighton stretched its advantage to 45-15 with 6:04 left before halftime.

Backup guard Kaleb Joseph had eight of the Bluejays' assists, but six teammates had at least three apiece.