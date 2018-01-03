No. 25 Clemson brings eight-game win streak to Boston College

For the first time in nearly eight years, Clemson's basketball team is ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 at No. 25. The Tigers last tasted such a lofty ranking on Jan. 19, 2010, when they were No. 17.

After eight straight wins, the Tigers (12-1, 1-0 ACC) face a daunting task to maintain that ranking when they travel Wednesday to Silvio Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., to face dangerous Boston College (10-4, 0-1).

Just how dangerous? Ask Duke, which was ranked No. 1 until Boston College pinned an 89-84 loss on the Blue Devils.

Ask No. 8 Virginia, which persevered over upset-minded Boston College 59-58.

On their way to the Top 25, the Tigers have displayed a stingy defense with the ability to score in droves when needed.

"I've said for many years here, really good teams win in the 80s and they win in the 50s," coach Brad Brownell told the Independent Mail of Anderson, S.C. "Last year's team, we could win a little bit more by scoring and this year's team I think we can win both ways. That's when you have a chance to have more success. We want to run when we can, but we're also not opposed to playing in a way that makes other teams grind."

Complementing the Tigers' tenacious defense is a balanced offensive attack. At 15.2 points per game, Marcquise Reed leads five players who average double figures.

Elijah Thomas is one of only three players in the country currently averaging at least 11.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting at least 60.0 percent.

North Carolina State head coach Kevin Keats praised Thomas, telling 247sports that Thomas was a difference maker in the Tigers' 78-62 win on Saturday.

"I thought he was great on the defensive end ... . He did a great job of playing off his teammates," Keats said. "I thought he was in foul trouble for the most part. I thought he did a great job protecting the rim."