No. 25 Cincinnati sends Mississippi State to 1st loss 65-50

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) -- No. 25 Cincinnati had plummeted to the fringe of the rankings and needed a confidence boost. The Bearcats got it against a previously unbeaten team.

Jacob Evans III had 24 points and eight rebounds as Cincinnati recovered from its back-to-back losses and handed Mississippi State its first defeat, 65-50 on Tuesday night.

The Bearcats (8-2) were coming off losses to crosstown rival Xavier and Florida that dropped them from No. 11. They ended the slump with a solid defensive showing against the Southeastern Conference's last unbeaten team, blocking 11 shots.

''We needed to get this win for us to build our confidence and get this thing back on track,'' Evans said.

Mississippi State (8-1) was off to its best start since 2003-04. The Bulldogs struggled to make shots in their first game against a ranked team. They missed 10 straight in the first half and 14 in a row in the second as Cincinnati blew open a close game.

''I think we took a multitude of things away from them,'' said Kyle Washington, who added 16 points. ''We knew what we wanted to do on defense. We were locked in on how they played well as a team. We just wanted to take all of that away.''

Aric Holman matched his career high with 18 points and had 10 rebounds for Mississippi State, which shot a season-low 30 percent from the field. The Bulldogs weren't ready for Cincinnati's defense.

''We lost the game tonight because of our inability to attack that zone,'' coach Ben Howland said. ''We were standing way too much, not enough ball movement, not enough cutting and getting the ball inside.''

Cincinnati has won 31 straight home games , the longest streak in the nation. The Bearcats are playing this season at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University while their on-campus arena is renovated. They went 18-0 at Fifth Third Arena last season.