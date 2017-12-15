No. 25 Cincinnati heads west to visit UCLA

LOS ANGELES -- UCLA returns home to Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, one week removed from a tough road loss and seeking a marquee win against No. 25 Cincinnati.

The Bruins (7-2) saw a 15-point second-half lead slip away their last time out in a 78-69, overtime loss Dec. 9 at Michigan.

Michigan forced 20 UCLA turnovers in that game, a number the Bruins need to trim against one of the most aggressive defenses in the nation at Cincinnati.

"They started to jump passing lanes a little bit and become more aggressive," center Thomas Welsh said. "Even if they are jumping passing lanes that opens up space for back door cuts, so it was poor reads on our part."

Meanwhile, the Bearcats (8-2) come in playing the defensive style for which they have developed a reputation throughout coach Mick Cronin's tenure. Cincinnati ranks No. 4 in adjusted defensive efficiency per KenPom.com metrics, and No. 32 in turnover creation.

The Bearcats climbed up the polls after a perfect start, peaking at No. 11. But back-to-back losses to rival Xavier on Dec. 2 and Florida on Dec. 9 sent Cincinnati tumbling.

Cronin's club bounced back Dec. 12 with a 65-50 win over Mississippi State, an effort much more reflective of its defensive prowess than either of the two losses.

"So, we did a great job with our half-court defense. We got, I thought, some key steals to get some easy baskets," Cronin said following the win. "This was a defensive victory, no question about it. We're still searching on offense, at times, with guys in new roles on this team."

Players in new roles should indeed prove pivotal to Saturday's contest, on both sides. These teams met just nine months ago in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, a game UCLA won, 79-67.

The Bruins effectively forced the Bearcats out of their comfort zone with an uptempo style of play, and avoided turnovers with just three committed all game. However, UCLA had Lonzo Ball at point guard for that contest; he is now in the same position but 10 miles further east in Los Angeles with the NBA's Lakers.