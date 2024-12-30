No. 25 Baylor hosts Lovering and Utah

Utah Utes (8-3) at Baylor Bears (8-3)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on No. 25 Baylor after Lawson Lovering scored 25 points in Utah's 95-88 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Bears have gone 6-0 at home. Baylor is sixth in college basketball with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Norchad Omier averaging 4.2 offensive boards.

The Utes play their first true road game after going 8-3 to start the season. Utah ranks sixth in the Big 12 scoring 37.3 points per game in the paint led by Lovering averaging 12.0.

Baylor scores 86.9 points, 20.1 more per game than the 66.8 Utah allows. Utah averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Baylor allows.

The Bears and Utes match up Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omier is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Bears.

Gabe Madsen is shooting 45.7% and averaging 18.8 points for the Utes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 89.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Utes: 7-3, averaging 85.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

