Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nikolaj Plads 6

DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 10 September 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT no 25/2020

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 10 September 2020.

Name: Jarosław Lipiński Reason for filing: Insider Company name: Cemat A/S Identification code and name: ISIN DK0010271584 Transaction type: Purchase Date: 10 September 2020 Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of traded shares: 173,000 Price: 0.38

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen

Chairman

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

