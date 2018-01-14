No. 24 Vols win 75-62 to hand Texas A&M 5th straight loss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Tennessee showed it can win even when Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield aren't scoring in bunches.

Jordan Bowden scored 15 points and the 24th-ranked Volunteers withstood cold shooting from their two top weapons to beat Texas A&M 75-62 on Saturday, handing the Aggies their fifth straight loss.

''We're a very deep team,'' said Tennessee's Kyle Alexander, who added a career-high 14 points. ''Anybody can step up and help the team win and perform on any given night. We have so much depth, we can just go to anybody.''

Tennessee (12-4, 3-2 SEC) has won three straight since dropping its first two SEC games. The streak started when Williams and Schofield combined for 38 points against Kentucky and continued when the duo teamed up for 59 points at Vanderbilt.

The two forwards combined to shoot just 7 of 25 against Texas A&M's size Saturday, with Schofield getting 12 points and Williams having just nine. Tennessee won anyway because other players stepped up.

Bowden led the Vols in scoring and continued to sizzle from 3-point range. He went 2 of 4 on 3-pointers Saturday and is 30 of 49 from beyond the arc this season.

Alexander arguably was an even bigger factor. The 6-foot-9 junior shot 5 of 6 from the field and had six points and three blocks to go along with his scoring.

''From start to finish, Kyle was terrific,'' said Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, who coached his 1,000th game and improved his career record to 647-353.

Tennessee's balanced attack continued Texas A&M's stunning slide.

After being ranked fifth in the nation at the start of SEC play, Texas A&M (11-6, 0-5) hasn't won since.

The Aggies have been playing at far less than full strength during SEC play.

Duane Wilson came off the bench and had six points and six assists Saturday after missing three games with a knee injury. Admon Gilder returned to action Tuesday at Kentucky after missing five games with a knee injury. This marked DJ Hogg's third game with the Aggies since serving a three-game suspension. Robert Williams had missed a loss at LSU last weekend due to illness.