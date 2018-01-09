No. 24 Tennessee's balance could come in handy vs. Vandy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- In-state rivals Tennessee and Vanderbilt meet Tuesday night in Memorial Gymnasium in a battle of 1-2 SEC teams.

The 24th-ranked Volunteers (10-4) hope to capitalize on momentum from Saturday's 76-65 home win over No. 21 Kentucky. Vanderbilt (6-9) dropped a 71-60 decision at South Carolina the same day.

Forward Grant Williams leads Tennessee in scoring (15.8), rebounding (6.8) and minutes per game (28.8) He had 16 of his 18 points on Saturday in the second half.

But the Vols' strength is in their balance. Seven players average 20 minutes or more, and five -- the others are forward Admiral Schofield (12.9) and guards Jordan Bowden (10.5), Lamonte Turner (9.9) and Jordan Bone (9.0) -- average nine points or more.

Schofield may have been Tennessee's best player against Kentucky, contributing 20 points and nine rebounds as the Vols overcame an eight-point halftime deficit after blowing 14- and nine-point leads in losses to Auburn and Arkansas.

"I thought he played his best game he has ever played at Tennessee in terms of being the player he should be," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. "It had nothing to do with him scoring points. It was making efforts plays all-around."

The Vols rank 14th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com. Tennessee gives up 33.8 percent rate on opponents' 3-point attempts, and their effort there will be a key Tuesday.

The Commodores shoot only 32.7 percent from long distance, a disappointing effort from a team expected to be one of the SEC's best in that regard.

Guard Riley LaChance (43.7 percent on 3s) and forward Jeff Roberson (41.9 percent) have been fine, but guard Matthew Fisher-Davis (33.7), the team's most talented shooter, has been spotty.

Vandy was 8 of 29 on 3s against South Carolina. In four previous games -- three wins -- Vanderbilt hit at least 10 3s each time and was a combined 51 of 121 behind the arc.