No. 24 TCU travels to K-State

Teams coming off wins at home square off on Saturday in Manhattan, Kan., when No. 24 TCU (14-4, 2-4 in the Big 12 Conference) takes on Kansas State (13-5, 3-3).

The Horned Frogs ended a three-game skid with a convincing 96-73 win over Iowa State on Wednesday night, while the Wildcats knocked off No. 4 Oklahoma 87-69 on Tuesday. It's the eighth straight season that K-State has defeated a top-10 team.

TCU's three straight losses included two games that went into overtime, plus a four-point loss to Kansas. All four of their losses have come by five points or fewer.

The Frogs were dealt a blow when starting point guard Jaylen Fisher went down because of a knee injury in practice before the Iowa State game. He had surgery Thursday on his right knee and is listed as out indefinitely.

In his absence, Alex Robinson started at point guard for the Horned Frogs. He set a team record with 17 assists and had only one turnover in 38 minutes.

"I'm really excited for Alex," TCU head coach Jamie Dixon said after the Iowa State game. "(He had) 17 assists and just one turnover. The team had 29 assists and just four turnovers. I thought we were patient. I hate to say that when we scored 96 (points), but I thought the patience was the key.

"(Jaylen) was disappointed with the injury. He knew what it was right away. I talked with him on the phone right before the game. I called him to make him feel good, and he made me feel good. It's just the positive energy that he has. We all feel bad for him, but we all have a job to do."

Kansas State also is missing its starting point guard, as Kamau Stokes has missed the last three games because of a foot injury suffered at Texas Tech. He was averaging 13.4 points and 4.6 assists before the injury. He also is listed as out indefinitely.