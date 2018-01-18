No. 24 TCU snaps 3-game skid with 96-73 over Iowa State

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- Jaylen Fisher brings plenty of energy to the court for No. 24 TCU. Alex Robinson and his teammates wanted to make sure they didn't miss a beat without their injured point guard.

Vladimir Brodziansky had 26 points on 11-of-13 shooting, Robinson set a school record with 17 assists and the Horned Frogs snapped a three-game losing streak with a 96-73 win over Iowa State on Wednesday night in their first game without Fisher.

''Once it happened, we were all pretty shocked,'' Robinson said about Fisher's right knee injury in practice a day earlier. ''It was just going out there and making sure we perform.''

JD Miller added 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting with five 3-pointers for TCU (14-4, 2-4 Big 12), which shot 60 percent from the field and never trailed. Kouat Noi scored 16 points and Kenrich Williams had his eighth double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

''Obviously something we needed,'' coach Jamie Dixon. ''We've had a lot of things going on.''

Fisher was scheduled to have surgery Thursday. The sophomore guard missed the team's trip to Australia in August after tearing meniscus in his left knee during practice then, but was back for the start of the season after surgery.

''He was disappointed, obviously, with the injury and he knew what it was pretty early,'' Dixon said.

Dixon called Fisher before the game to offer him some encouragement, and wasn't sure the guard would be there. But Fisher, his knee locked up and needing to use crutches, showed up soon after tipoff and sat in a chair near the TCU bench.

Donovan Jackson had 19 points for Iowa State (10-6, 1-5). Freshmen Cameron Lard and Lindell Wigginton each had 16.

TCU jumped out to a 14-4 lead in the game's first 5 minutes, and led by as many as 17 in the first half.