No. 24 TCU looks to halt skid vs. Iowa State

When No. 24 TCU and Iowa State square off Wednesday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, it will be a game between the bottom two teams in the current Big 12 Conference standings.

But don't let that fool you -- both of these squads have the ability to completely reverse the trend of the first five games of the league season and be on top by the end of the year.

The Horned Frogs (13-4, 1-4 in Big 12) have lost four of their past five games and three contests in a row. TCU's four defeats are by a combined 11 points; two of those came in overtime last week, and two of them came down to the final possession.

The Horned Frogs' most recent loss came Saturday when ninth-ranked Oklahoma beat then 16th-ranked TCU 102-97 in overtime.

"We have to learn how to finish these games, we're coming up short with all four of these losses being close games," said TCU forward Vlad Blodziansky, who had 21 points and six rebounds in the loss to the Sooners.

Sophomore guard Desmond Bane understands that the Horned Frogs must improve and said Monday that the team's confidence is intact despite the recent setbacks.

"Everybody knows how good we are, and how good we can be," Bane said. "It's just coming together, play together, play for each other and continue to play tough. We've just got to bring it every night, and be ready to finish games down the stretch."

The recent losses have TCU 15 spots lower on the AP ranking than when Big 12 play opened.

"We're the most disappointed ranked team probably in the country at this point," TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. "I don't know if you get any points for that, but that's where we are. There are 351 teams. A lot of them would like to be where we're at.

"Anybody can see it," Dixon added. "People lose, and in basketball, it's really how you respond to that loss. I am positive without a shadow of a doubt that we are as good as anybody. I think we're going to show it down the road here."