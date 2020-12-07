No. 21 Rutgers hosts Syracuse in battle of unbeaten squads

·3 min read

No. 21 Rutgers hosts Syracuse in battle of unbeaten squads

Rutgers and Syracuse are scheduled to play Tuesday night, and as was the case the last six times the schools met, one of the teams will be nationally ranked at tip-off.

But in the latest sign things are much different now than in 2013, the ranked team is Rutgers instead of Syracuse.

Host Rutgers and Syracuse will both be looking to remain unbeaten when the former conference rivals face one another as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in Piscataway, N.J.

The teams enter their first meeting in almost seven years with identical 3-0 records following wire-to-wire wins.

No. 21 Rutgers last played on Nov. 29, when the Scarlet Knights led wire-to-wire in a 70-56 non-conference win over visiting Hofstra. Host Syracuse tied a school record by draining 15 3-pointers on Saturday, when the Orange beat Rider, 87-52.

This has already been a season of long-awaited accomplishments for Rutgers, which was ranked in the preseason for the first time since 1978 before winning its first three games by double-digit margins for the first time since 1980. The Scarlet Knights beat Sacred Heart, 86-63, on Nov. 25 before cruising past Fairleigh Dickinson, 96-75, two nights later.

But as far as Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell was concerned, the most notable thing about starting 3-0 in a season being played in a pandemic might simply be playing those games. The Scarlet Knights were able to play every other day starting Nov. 25.

"A huge achievement," Pikiell said following the win over Hofstra. "It's great to get three games in a short period of time, because a lot of teams haven't played any games yet."

Rutgers hoped to play at least once in between facing Hofstra and Syracuse, but proposed games against Wagner and Oregon last Wednesday fell through.

At least three Syracuse team members - two players and head coach Jim Boeheim - have tested positive for the coronavirus this season. The Orange had a two-week shutdown following the positive tests for Boeheim and one player last month but were able to play Niagara on Thursday even though one player tested positive and four others - including Buddy Boeheim, the son of Jim - were quarantining because they were deemed close contacts.

"It's very hard to get your team to where you want it to be," Jim Boeheim said following the 75-45 win over Niagara.

The back-to-back routs came after Syracuse barely escaped an upset bid by Bryant in the season opener Nov. 27, when the Orange earned an 85-84 win.

Rutgers and Syracuse are playing each other for the first time since Jan. 2, 2013, when both schools were in the midst of their final seasons in the Big East. The Orange, which entered that game ranked seventh in the nation, cruised to a 78-53 win - their 13th straight victory over the Scarlet Knights, whom they lead in the all-time series, 39-9.

Syracuse is not ranked prior to a game against Rutgers for the first time since Jan. 16, 2008.

Rutgers last beat Syracuse on Jan. 29, 2003, when the Scarlet Knights edged the Orange, 68-65.

-- Field Level Media

Latest Stories

  • Three members of Raptors test positive for COVID-19

    It’s unclear if those who tested positive are players or other members of Toronto’s staff.

  • Report: MLB tells teams not to plan for universal DH in 2021

    The DH seems more and more unlikely to be used in the NL next season.

  • Report: Jets fire defensive coordinator Gregg Williams after legendarily awful loss to Raiders

    Williams' decision to blitz Derek Carr with 13 seconds left cost him his job.

  • Doug Pederson says on Monday morning he still hasn't decided on Eagles starting QB

    Carson Wentz or Jalen Hurts? Doug Pederson said he doesn't know yet.

  • Police arrest man for allegedly breaking into Tom Brady's Boston-area mansion early Monday

    The suspect was reportedly found sitting on a couch in the basement of the empty mansion.

  • Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul farce just another low blow to boxing world

    Mayweather and Paul are showing yet again that boxing is no longer about talent, training, conditioning and winning one’s fights.

  • With so much on the line, Raptors guard VanVleet plans to hold teammates accountable

    Fred VanVleet doesn't believe any of his teammates will recklessly flaunt COVID-19 protocols. But he'll do his part to hold the rest of the Raptors accountable. Toronto held its first full practice at its temporary home in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday. Gone is the safety net of the summer's NBA bubble that protected the league from the global pandemic and saw zero positive tests.With teams about to start crisscrossing the United States and the coronavirus still running rampant — Florida recently passed the one-million case mark — the Raptors know there's a huge risk to the health of players and their families, and the NBA season itself. "We can't turn getting COVID into an indictment. We can't turn getting COVID into, 'We did something wrong,'" VanVleet said Sunday. "Now, if you're going to pool parties at night and nobody's wearing masks, that's one thing. But if you have to go to the grocery store, or you have family in town, and you get it, you get it. "(But) everybody has to be responsible in their own right because the way it's passed, and we're together a lot of the time. I don't want to take that home to my children and my family." The NBA said recently that 48 players had positive results since testing resumed last week. As VanVleet was speaking to the media on Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers were announcing a shutdown of their practice facility after three members of the organization tested positive. And while Day 1 of practice, at Saint Leo University, about a half hour's drive north of Tampa, still had that electric opening-day vibe, Toronto head coach Nick Nurse said all the work in the gym could be undone if the team lost players to COVID-19. The new NBA rules state players could have to quarantine for as long as 12 days. So protocol messaging, he said, needs to be delivered "loud and clear." "My role is to just constantly be on them ... (about) our actions and our behaviour, and how impactful it is not only themselves, their families, our team, the organization — there's lots on the line if you're not doing the best you can with the COVID-19 protocols," Nurse said. Teams were recently presented a lengthy manual on safety rules. Violations that lead to schedule adjustments or impacts other organizations reportedly could means fines, suspensions or other penalties. Players and staff are tested daily. It's all part of what VanVleet called the "new normal." "Just gotta roll with the punches," said the guard. "I'm not really a complainer and I try to keep a good perspective on things, so for better or for worse I think I'm just going to roll with it and see how it goes. "Obviously put the safety of everybody first, myself included and my family and try to stay as safe and healthy as possible, but realizing the world is kind of moving on and we have to find a way to live with it and still follow all the guidelines the best we can." Toronto sharpshooter Matt Thomas, who settled nicely into the Raptors' rotation in the bubble this past summer, said Wisconsin looked like it might dodge a massive COVID-19 impact, but his home state has been in tailspin of growing cases since mid-October. "There have been a number of people that I know that came down with the virus," he said. "Thankfully everyone's recovered, but obviously it hits people really hard, it affects everyone differently."That's what's scary about it, because you never truly know how you're going to respond." A huge part of the Raptors' new normal is playing their home games, for at least the first part of the season, out of Tampa's Amalie Arena due to Canada's border restrictions for non-essential travel. Toronto's temporary practice facility in a Marriott hotel ballroom is nearing completion. Nurse said the team planned to tour it later Sunday. Players and staff are still on the hunt for housing in Tampa. Most wanted to get a gauge of the city and its safety before moving family members there, although VanVleet said he plans to have his partner and two young kids join him.The Raptors have just five more days of practice before tipping off their three-game pre-season in Charlotte, N.C. But on the plus side, Nurse has a full complement of healthy players to work with. "Everybody looked great today, everybody is ready to go," he said. "It was awesome, energy was great ... even the fitness levels seem really good to me. It was a long practice today with a lot of intensity, a lot of drills, but didn't really see a whole lot of guys bent over, tugging on shorts." No surprise, Nurse's focus on Day 1 was defence. "We always put a huge emphasis on starting to build our defence, almost totally ignoring any offensive things and plays — just to reinforce that that's who we are," he said. "That's our identity, and that's what they're emphasizing." The Raptors play twice in Charlotte, on Dec. 12th and 14th, then return "home" to host Miami on Dec. 18. It's still to be determined whether fans will be permitted at games at Amalie Arena. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2020. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • Why Baker Mayfield’s first signature win should silence doubters for a while

    While Mayfield’s turnover streak ended, so did another, more frustrating one for his supporters: his “40 starts without a statement win” streak.

  • 2020-21 Fantasy Basketball Draft Tiers: Point Guards

    Let's break down NBA point guards in tiers for fantasy basketball drafts.

  • Bills can’t afford to lose Monday Night clash vs. 49ers | More Football

    The Buffalo Bills are comfortably in a playoff spot, but with the Miami Dolphins hot on their tails in the AFC East they need to take care of business against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

  • The biggest problem at Arsenal might be that no one can figure out what the problem is

    First it was the transfer budget. Then it was the overstayed manager. Now it's squad mentality and construction. Arsenal keeps fixing things, but the plummet somehow continues.

  • Reds trade closer Raisel Iglesias to the Angels in cost-cutting move

    The Reds are cutting salary and sent Raisel Iglesias to the Angels

  • NFL Week 14: Early betting lines we like

    In a game of line movement and updates, the NFL betting market is a fluid one. Here are some early lines we will monitor throughout the week.

  • The best gifts for any sneakerhead, whether a beginner collector or lifelong enthusiast

    Make someone's year this holiday season.

  • IOC suspends Belarus president Lukashenko from Olympic Games

    The IOC suspended the authoritarian president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, on Monday from all Olympic activities including the Tokyo Games next year. Lukashenko, who has led the Belarus Olympic Committee for 23 years, claimed a sixth presidential term after a state election in August widely viewed as rigged in his favour. Belarus has since been in turmoil amid protests and a crackdown by security forces, and the International Olympic Committee has investigated complaints from athletes that they faced reprisals and intimidation. IOC president Thomas Bach said after a board meeting on Monday that the Belarus Olympic body's leadership "has not appropriately protected Belarus athletes from political discrimination" within sports organizations in the country. Belarus' status as co-host of the 2021 world championship in ice hockey is now at risk from the IOC's decision to suspend all talks with the former Soviet republic about staging events and request for all of its stakeholders to respect Monday's decision. Bach said the International Ice Hockey Federation would discuss the Belarus hosting role in the days ahead. Co-host Latvia has publicly distanced itself from working with Belarus since the disputed election. The IIHF has also "initiated a procedure" against the Belarus official who sits on its ruling committee, Bach said. Viktor Lukashenko, the president's son and first vice-president of the Belarus Olympic committee, is also provisionally suspended, Bach said. The IOC will continue to help fund Belarus athletes preparing for upcoming Olympic Games by paying scholarship money directly to them. Alexander Lukashenko was previously unable to attend the 2012 Olympics in London because of a European Union visa ban after a previous crackdown that followed a disputed election.

  • Raptors say three members of organization have tested positive for COVID-19

    The Toronto Raptors say three members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19. The Raptors didn't disclose who received the positive tests, or whether or not they were players. The news comes five days before the Raptors are scheduled to tip off their three-game pre-season schedule.  A day earlier, coach Nick Nurse had talked about how potentially devastating COVID-19 could be to the team and the season. "My role is to just constantly be on (players) and be a reminder constantly of our actions and our behaviour, and how impactful it is not only themselves, their families, our team, the organization, there's lots on the line if you're not doing the best you can with the COVID-19 protocols," Nurse said. The team said in a release that the positive results came during the NBA-mandated testing period prior to training camp. The league announced last week that 48 players — about nine per cent — had tested positive in pre-camp testing.  On Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers shut down their practice facility due to three positive cases within their organization. The Raptors said the three individuals are self-isolating away from the rest of the team. The Raptors opened training camp last week at their temporary home of Tampa, Fla., with Sunday marking the first day they could train together as a team. They're playing their "home" games, for at part of the season, at Tampa's Amalie Arena due to Canada's travel regulations around the global pandemic.  They are scheduled to play their first pre-season game Saturday at Charlotte and open the 2020-21 season Dec. 23 against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans. This report from The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • Cowboys, Ravens fight for their playoff lives on Yahoo Sports app

    The ground-game matchup on Tuesday doesn't bode well for the Cowboys.

  • List of 2020-21 college football bowl games canceled due to COVID-19

    In a year where every team is eligible to compete in a bowl game, the list of available games is shrinking.

  • You can customize a pair of Converse Chucks sneakers with graphics and colors from 6 NBA City Edition uniforms

    These make great gifts for the ultimate basketball fan who also happens to be a fan of the iconic Converse brand.

  • NFL Week 13 betting roundup: The Jets may be terrible, but they keep covering the spread

    The New York Jets may now be favored to go 0-16, but they’ve been covering the spread fairly regularly over the last month and a half. 