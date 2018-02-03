No. 24 Michigan can bolster resume vs. Minnesota

With the calendar turning to February, neither Michigan nor Minnesota are where a lot of prognosticators thought they would be at the beginning of the season.

That has been good for No. 24 Michigan and bad for Minnesota entering the only Big Ten meeting of the season between the teams on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

After a run to the Sweet 16 last season, Michigan wasn't ranked in preseason polls because of graduation losses, losing eventual first-round pick D.J. Wilson to the NBA and relying on newcomers to quickly adapt to coach John Beilein's rotation.

But as has often as has been the case under Beilein, the Wolverines have overachieved.

Michigan (18-6, 7-4 Big Ten) enters as a strong NCAA Tournament contender and as a strong bet to finish at least in the top four in the Big Ten standings, which would result in a double-bye for the conference tournament.

The Wolverines are a half-game behind Nebraska for fourth place in the Big Ten.

Michigan is coming off a 58-47 home win over Northwestern on Monday in which its much-improved defense surfaced again.

The Wolverines held the Wildcats scoreless for the final seven minutes of the first half and to 38.3 percent shooting from the field for the game.

"It was exceptional," Beilein said of the defense against Northwestern. "I don't want to get into rating against others, but I told our guys this was good (of defense) we have ever played."

Beilein's teams are typically known for offensive efficiency, but this year Michigan is No. 27 in the country in defensive efficiency and No. 13 in points allowed at 63.1 per game.

Keeping its focus and winning at home is important for Michigan because it will play four of its last six games of the regular season on the road.

"February games are now where you are going to make your season," Beilein said. "Player-led teams and defensive-led teams are the ones that win right now."