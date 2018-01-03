No. 24 FSU's ACC slate begins with No. 12 UNC

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- The Atlantic Coast Conference front office didn't do Florida State any favors when it made the Seminoles' schedule this season.

Five huge tests in Florida State's first five games -- all against perennial ACC powers -- means one of two results for the No. 24 Seminoles early on: feast or famine.

And so far, Florida State is still hungry for that first conference win.

Coming off a loss in its ACC opener at Duke this past Saturday, Florida State (11-2, 0-1 ACC) hosts No. 12 North Carolina (12-2, 1-0) on Wednesday night at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

It could be a battle that keeps one of the nation's longest home winning streaks alive -- or sends Florida State to an 0-2 conference start after going 11-1 during the non-conference part of its schedule.

The Seminoles have won 27 straight games at home dating to the end of the 2015-16 season -- marking the third-longest such streak in the nation -- but there's a problem. North Carolina hasn't lost to Florida State, on any floor, since the 2012 championship game of the ACC Tournament.

The Tar Heels enter Wednesday night's game as winners of seven in a row against the Seminoles since then, including a decisive 96-83 victory last year in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Coming off a tough loss and playing its second Top 15 team in as many games means the task at hand will be mighty for the Seminoles -- but coach Leonard Hamilton believes his team is up for it.

"I think I have a pretty good understanding of my team," Hamilton said after the 100-93 loss to Duke (13-1, 1-1) on Saturday. "I think we're competitive. I think we have quality depth. And I think we're versatile.

"They have a lot of character and they're connected (right now). And they were very disappointed to have lost this game to Duke. That was the most positive thing I can take (into the next game against North Carolina)."