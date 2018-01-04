No. 24 Florida State survives against No. 12 North Carolina

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- It ended up being a day and evening for Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton and his team to gut things out.

Hamilton had surgery to remove kidney stones Wednesday morning. Less than 12 hours later he was on the sidelines as his 24th-ranked Seminoles held on for an 81-80 victory over No. 12 North Carolina.

''I feel mission accomplished. That was the most important thing,'' Hamilton said. ''The last 36 hours have been tough for me. I've had tougher things to overcome, maybe not as painful. This makes the pain worth it.''

Florida State (12-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) led most of the game, including the final 8:12. But the Seminoles nearly squandered it as they didn't make a field goal in the last 2:57 and missed their last four free throws.

The Tar Heels (12-3, 1-1) got within 81-80 with 30 seconds left when Joel Berry II made a 3-pointer after Theo Pinson picked off an errant pass by CJ Walker. After Phil Cofer missed both free throws, North Carolina had a chance to win. Berry drove the lane and missed a jumper which was rebounded by Terance Mann.

Mann missed his free throws with 1.7 seconds remaining, but North Carolina couldn't get a shot off, allowing Florida State to snap a seven-game losing streak to the Tar Heels.

''We just like playing with each other so much. I feel like we're able to call each other out on plays, we can get on each other and not let it affect us,'' said CJ Walker, who scored 18 points. ''I feel like that's a big thing for our team. They made a run, but our team called each other out, said what we had to do and we executed it.''

''They attacked so much more effectively. I liked our kids making a comeback,'' North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. ''We got ourselves in position. For us we need to play better and smarter.''