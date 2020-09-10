No. 24/2020 - Managers' transactions

Cemat A/S

Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                               
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K   

Copenhagen, 10 September 2020
ANNOUNCEMENT no 24/2020

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 10 September 2020.

Name: Frede Clausen
Reason for filing: Insider
Company name: Cemat A/S
Identification code and name: ISIN DK0010271584
Transaction type: Purchase
Date: 9 September 2020
Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Number of traded shares: 2,200,000
Price: 0.3797

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
CEO

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment