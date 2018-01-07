No. 23 Tennessee rallies to beat No. 17 Kentucky 76-65

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- There was nothing at all casual about Tennessee's performance Saturday night.

Admiral Schofield had 20 points and nine rebounds and No. 23 Tennessee rallied in the second half to beat No. 17 Kentucky 76-65 and end a two-game skid.

The Volunteers (10-4, 1-2 SEC) desperately needed a victory after dropping their first two Southeastern Conference games. Tennessee coach Rick Barnes called his team immature this week and said the Vols played too casually Tuesday in a 94-84 loss to Auburn.

''We showed toughness tonight,'' Schofield said. ''Our toughness has been questioned, and I feel like we've lost a lot of respect in our league, lost a lot of respect in the country. It's time to get that back. I think we are the hardest-playing team in the country, and we've just got to go out and show it.''

This marks the third consecutive season that Tennessee has beaten Kentucky (12-3, 2-1) in Knoxville.

Kentucky leads the overall series 153-70, but no team has beaten the Wildcats as often as Tennessee.

The Volunteers had blown leads of at least nine points in each of its four losses this season - including its first two SEC games - while Kentucky had rallied from halftime deficits to beat Georgia and LSU in its first two SEC matchups.

This time, it was Tennessee staging the second-half comeback.

''They out-toughed us,'' Kentucky coach John Calipari said. ''They just threw us around. It was embarrassing.''

Grant Williams scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half and also had eight rebounds as Tennessee erased a 37-29 halftime deficit. Lamonte Turner added 11 points and five assists.

Quade Green scored 14 points to lead Kentucky. PJ Washington had 13 points and Wenyen Gabriel added 11 points, but both missed much of the second half. Washington limped to the locker room with about 12 1/2 minutes left and didn't return, while Gabriel fouled out with just under 12 minutes remaining.