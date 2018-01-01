No. 23 Seton Hall beats St. John's 75-70

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard was a little concerned going into the No. 23 Pirates' game against St. John's on Sunday at the Prudential Center,

''Khadeen (Carrington) has the flu,'' Willard said. ''Myles (Powell) turned his ankle in practice. Angel (Delgado) has had the flu and Desi (Rodriguez) is just getting over it. They all battled through practices.''

And when Willard found out that St. John's was going to play Sunday without scoring leader Shamorie Ponds, out with a knee injury he suffered in the loss to Providence, Willard's concerns grew more.

''When we found out that Shamorie wasn't going to play, it's human nature to relax just a little,'' Willard said.

But the Pirates managed to recover in time and hold off the feisty Red Storm.

The Pirates got 24 points from Carrington, and 23 points and nine rebounds from Rodriguez to hold off an undermanned Red Storm squad 75-70.

''Give them credit,'' Willard said about the Red Storm. ''They really battled. They were big and athletic.''

The victory was the fourth straight and ninth in 10 games for the Pirates (13-2, 2-0 Big East).

St. John's coach Chris Mullin was pleased with the way his team hung tough.

''I really appreciate our effort,'' Mullin said. ''That effort will win a lot of games for us. We maintained our defensive intensity and worked our way back into the game. I was proud of my guys' effort.''

Tariq Owens led the Red Storm (10-4, 0-2) with 19 points. Marvin Clark II added 18 points before fouling out, Bashir Ahmed had 16, and Justin Simon 16.

The Pirates were 10 of 18 from 3-point range in the first half and 13 of 29 overall.

The Red Storm raced to a 14-5 lead. Owens who scored nine of the Red Storm's first 14 points, including an alley-oop slam and a long 3-pointer.