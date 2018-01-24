No. 23 Nevada trying to keep streak alive at Wyoming

Nevada and Wyoming have plenty of reasons to celebrate.

Thanks to a seven-game winning streak, the Wolfpack (18-3, 7-0 Mountain West) are back in The Associated Press Top 25 for a second time this season coming in at No. 23.

The Cowboys (12-7, 3-3) are feeling good after beating Utah State on Saturday for their first road win since Nov. 13, and their first win in Logan, Utah, since 1971.

The two teams hope to keep the party going when they meet on Wednesday night at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

"It feels great," Nevada guard Kendall Stephens told the Reno Gazette-Journal about being back in the Top 25. "We've already been here before and how we handled it wasn't how we wanted to. It means a lot, but we still have a lot to prove. It's all about what you do after you get ranked."

The Wolfpack were ranked No. 22 early in December, but then two straight losses to Texas Tech and TCU knocked Nevada out of the poll. Then came a two-point loss to San Francisco on Dec. 23.

That was the last time Eric Musselman's team lost. Since then, seven straight wins to sit atop the Mountain West as its only undefeated team.

Included in the Wolfpack's streak was a 92-83 home win against the Cowboys.

While being ranked again gives Nevada a sense of accomplishment, Musselman is trying to keep his troops focused on the Cowboys.

"The only think we should be worried about is winning in Laramie," he said. "Obviously it's a great accomplishment for any mid-major to crack the Top 25, but having said that, 'How do we figure out a way to beat the Cowboys?' is the biggest concern."

Musselman expects the Cowboys to push the pace just like in the first meeting when they scored 50 points in the second half.

"We want to run with them but we have to do a better job with our transition defense and not let them live at the free throw line," he said. "We have to keep Lou Adams and (Justin) James in front of us."