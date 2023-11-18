No. 23 Mississippi women advance past Howard to reach the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Madison Scott had a season-high 21 points and 14 rebounds for her 23rd career double-double and No. 23 Mississippi beat Howard 67-54 on Saturday in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Ole Miss (3-1) will play the winner of Arizona-Memphis on Sunday in the semifinals. Howard will face the loser in the consolation bracket.

Howard tied it at 54-all with 5:24 left after Iyanna Warren scored five straight points. But the Bison would not score again. Ole Miss scored the closing 13 points — with scoring from five different players.

Marquesha Davis added 12 points for Ole Miss.

Warren scored 12 points of her 18 points in the first half for Howard (1-4). The Bison finished 19 of 54 from the field with 18 turnovers.

It was tied at 30-all at halftime. Ole Miss shot just 38% in the first half, including 0 of 10 from 3-point range. Scott led the Rebels in the second half with 13 points and eight rebounds. She finished 9 of 10 from the field, but the rest of her teammates were just 14 of 54 (26%).

