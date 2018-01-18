No. 23 Michigan ventures to Nebraska

In an unusual twist of scheduling, No. 23 Michigan travels to Lincoln, Neb., on Thursday to take on Nebraska with both teams coming off one-point victories on Monday night.

On the day they garnered enough votes to claim a spot in the Associated Press Top 25, the No. 23 Wolverines (16-4, 5-2 Big Ten) defeated Maryland 68-67 on Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman's two free throws with 1.2 seconds left.

About 740 miles west of Ann Arbor, Mich., James Palmer hit a running 3-pointer with 0.3 of a second left to lift the Cornhuskers (13-7, 4-3) to a 64-63 win over Illinois at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Wolverines were coming off an emotional win over archrival Michigan State (No. 4 at the time) and John Beilein feared a letdown was in the cards against the short-handed Terrapins.

He didn't have to wait long to see those fears come to fruition as Maryland opened a 14-point lead and led 30-20 at halftime.

Michigan got back in the game with 10-0 run to start the second half.

"There wasn't any inspirational teaching or positive reinforcement," Beilein said of his halftime speech. "It was like, 'What the hell? We've got to play better.'"

Michigan built a 10-point lead with just under six minutes to go, but Maryland tested the Wolverines' resolve and took a 63-61 lead on Kevin Huerter's 3-point jumper, which set up Abdur-Rahkman's heroics.

Moritz Wagner, who led Michigan with 18 points and 11 rebounds, admitted it was a little tough to stay focused after the win over the Spartans.

"Adversity -- we've proven we can adjust to that," he said. "But prosperity, that's what the real good teams adjust to and keep winning and winning."

Beilein said his team might have prepared better had it lost to Michigan State and that the Wolverines have a long way to go.

Playing at Pinnacle Bank Arena should be a solid road test for the Wolverines.